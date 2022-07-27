Fallout 76 Update Fixes Broken Event and More, Patch Notes Revealed

Bethesda teased not long ago that it would have an update coming soon to fix some Fallout 76 features that weren't working correctly with some key improvements planned for the game's Meat Week event that's due to return soon. Meat Week didn't work so well the last time around, but hopefully, this latest update will have fixed the issues so that the event can run smoothly when it's brought back soon. The update in question was released this week, so it should be ready to download across all platforms.

The Meat Week event is due out in August, so the fixes could've have come at a better time. That said, the Meat Week changes are far from the only things to look forward to in this update if you've been experiencing issues. You can see the rest of those fixes and improvements listed in the patch notes below:

Art

Apparel: The Black Jack-o'-Lantern Helmet now correctly emits smoke and flame visual effects.

Apparel: Underarmors no longer clip through the Vault Survivor Outfit.

Beds: Characters no longer clip into the Wavy Willard's Waterbed when climbing into the top bunk.

Chairs: When seated in the Throne of Bone, the character's hand now correctly rests on the skull.

Workbenches: Meat no longer appears to partially float during the cooking animation that plays while using the Chuckwagon Cooking Station.

C.A.M.P.S. & Workshops

Allies: The Settler Forager Ally can once again give Daily Quests to the player.

Appliances: The Wavy Willards Bubble Blower is now located in the same row of items in the Build Menu as the Wavy Willards Bubble Machine, instead of appearing in a row by itself.

Collectron Stations: The F.E.T.C.H. Collectron is now correctly classified as a robot.

Exploit: Addressed an item duplication exploit.

Exploit: Addressed an exploit that could enable a player to move items from a Public Workshop to their C.A.M.P.

Floors: The amount of C.A.M.P. budget consumed by Log Cabin Porches is now consistent with other Porch variants.

Floor Décor: Classical Columns can now be snapped on top of one another.

Mannequins: The build limit for the Dr. Bones Skeleton Mannequin is now consistent with other Mannequin variants.

Survival Tents: The Scrapbox no longer faces the wrong direction in the Rusted APC Survival Tent.

Challenges

Combat: Killing robots with the Voice of Set now correctly progresses the "Kill Robots with a Revolver" Challenge.

Weekly: Fixed an issue that prevented the "Kill a Huge Creature" Weekly Challenge from progressing correctly.

Combat

VATS: Explosive weapon attacks in VATS no longer increase the critical hit meter twice.

Events & Quests

Eviction Notice: Corrected a small area near the Rad Scrubber where players would take far less rad damage than intended while the Rad Scrubber was broken.

Eviction Notice: The Rad Scrubber's windmill now correctly stops turning when the Rad Scrubber needs repairs, and when the event ends in failure.

Grahm's Meat-Cook: Players now receive proper rewards based on the success of the Meat-Cook, rather than always receiving items from the event's lowest reward tier.

Grahm's Meat-Cook: Grahm will no longer wander away from the Meat-Cook to explore other areas in The Forest region.

Heart of the Swamp: The Strangler Heart no longer visually appears to regenerate health while taking damage from players.

Invaders from Beyond: When speaking with Homer at Black Mountain Ordnance Works, selecting the "That's all for now" response option now correctly closes the dialogue menu.

Invaders from Beyond: Fixed an issue that could prevent dialogue from starting correctly when attempting to speak with Homer at Black Mountain Ordnance Works.

Moonshine Jamboree: Addressed an issue that could cause Moonshine Jamboree to end in failure even though players had deposited enough Acidic Gulper Venom to complete the objectives.

Moonshine Jamboree: A notification will now appear to inform the player that they lack the required materials if they attempt to deposit Acidic Gulper Venom into the bathtub when they don't have any in their inventory.

Test Your Metal: Fixed an issue that could cause the Golden Eyebot to appear hostile toward players, and allow them to target it with VATS.

Items

ProSnap Deluxe Camera: Added a new option to the ProSnap Deluxe Camera that allows players to decide whether or not the pictures they take will be saved to the Photo Gallery.

While aiming through the Camera's viewfinder, use the "Toggle Saving" button to choose whether your photos you take will be saved or discarded. Please note: Saving is currently toggled off by default.

Photos taken while the Camera is set to "Not Saving" will still progress Quests and Challenges that require the player to take photos.

Armor: Applying a Deep Pocketed mod to a piece of limb armor now correctly updates the armor's appearance.

Energy Weapons: The item condition for energy weapons now degrades at a more reasonable rate.

Energy Weapons: Made improvements to Automatic Barrel mods for the Ultracite Laser Gun so that they perform comparably with Automatic Barrel mods for the normal Laser Gun.

Exploit: Addressed an exploit that enabled players to trade items that are normally untradable.

Melee Weapons: The description of The Invader Skin now correctly states that it can be applied to Batons.

Power Armor: The "Skull Raider" name prefix now appears correctly after applying the Skull Raider Paint to pieces of Power Armor.

Quest Items: Fixed an issue that could prevent a character with a large stack of quest items in its inventory, like Government Supply Requisitions, from loading into a world.

Ranged Weapons: When firing an automatic weapon while affected by the frozen status, the weapon's sound effects now more closely match its visual effects.

Localization

Eviction Notice: The notification that appears when the Rad Scrubber has been repaired is now properly translated in non-English versions of the game.

Scorched Earth: Event objectives, notifications, the description, and all other text that appears during Scorched Earth are now properly translated in non-English versions of the game.

Scoreboard: The Secret Service Dog Statues reward is now properly translated on the Scoreboard in French, Italian, Japanese, Polish, and Russian versions of the game.

Settings: Increased the font size of Corpse Highlighting options in non-English versions of the game so that they are easier to read.

Test Your Metal: Added proper translations for several lines of dialogue from Initiate Pappas and Botsmith Amp in non-English versions of the game.

Weapons: Tone Death and Foundation's Vengeance are now properly translated in non-English versions of the game.

Perk Cards

Awareness: When the player has both the Awareness and Stabilized Perk Cards equipped, all types of damage reduction will now be correctly displayed.

E.M.T.: Revived players now receive Health Regeneration for the full duration stated on the E.M.T. Perk Card.

Stability

Server Stability: Fixed an issue that could result in a server crash during normal gameplay.

User Interface