Fallout: New Vegas Is Free for Millions in Deal That Ends in 24 Hours

The acclaimed Bethesda RPG Fallout: New Vegas is currently free to download and keep for good in a deal that’s set to expire quite soon. Originally released in 2010, New Vegas has gone on to become arguably the most popular Fallout game in history. So much so, in fact, that Season 2 of the Fallout TV series is set to primarily take place within the confines of New Vegas itself. Now, for those who might be unfamiliar with New Vegas but want to check it out prior to Fallout returning to Prime Video, an ongoing offer should be pounced on before it expires.

As of this moment, Fallout: New Vegas is free to obtain via Prime Gaming. Specifically, it’s the Ultimate Edition of New Vegas that is being given out. This includes not only the base game, but all accompanying DLC that was released after the game’s original launch. Those who opt to snag New Vegas for themselves through this promotion will then be granted a code for PC that is compatible with the Microsoft Store. Once redeemed, you’ll then be able to retain access to New Vegas permanently.

Obviously, the caveat with this offer is that it’s only available to those who have an active Amazon Prime membership. While this means that New Vegas isn’t completely “free” for anyone and everyone, there are still countless tens of millions of subscribers around the globe who can already take advantage of this offer. And if you were looking forward to Fallout Season 2 on Prime Video, chances are you’re already subbed to Prime in the first place.

It’s worth noting that this deal for Fallout: New Vegas isn’t new, as it went live early in October. What is notable, however, is that this offer is set to reach its end tomorrow on November 19th. As such, if you somehow haven’t picked up New Vegas for yourself yet, you’ll want to make sure that you do so before this giveaway concludes in roughly 24 hours.

To learn more about Fallout: New Vegas and whether or not it might be of interest to you, you can check out a throwback trailer for the game alongside its official description below.

Fallout: New Vegas

Synopsis: “Welcome to Vegas. New Vegas. It’s the kind of town where you dig your own grave prior to being shot in the head and left for dead…and that’s before things really get ugly. It’s a town of dreamers and desperados being torn apart by warring factions vying for complete control of this desert oasis. It’s a place where the right kind of person with the right kind of weaponry can really make a name for themselves, and make more than an enemy or two along the way.

As you battle your way across the heat-blasted Mojave Wasteland, the colossal Hoover Dam, and the neon-drenched Vegas Strip, you’ll be introduced to a colorful cast of characters, power-hungry factions, special weapons, mutated creatures, and much more. Choose sides in the upcoming war or declare ‘winner takes all’ and crown yourself the King of New Vegas in this follow-up to the 2008 video game of the year, Fallout 3. Enjoy your stay.”