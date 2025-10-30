Next Tomb Raider Game Gets Surprise Update Amid Recent News

A new Tomb Raider game that’s in development received a surprising update in October 2025. Since the first Tomb Raider game arrived on the Sega Saturn in 1996, the franchise has been one of the most enduring of the past few decades. There have been multiple titles, many of which have received widespread critical acclaim, and there’s also a feature film franchise and a forthcoming Amazon Prime series starring Sophie Turner. The last mainline Tomb Raider game was Square Enix Europe’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider in 2018. Since then, a mobile game, two remasters, and a collection have become available, but no new AAA titles have been released. The next game entered development in 2022, and it just received an interesting update.

In late October 2025, Amazon announced a mass layoff of 14,000 employees, which had a significant impact on Amazon Game Studios. However, according to Variety, this didn’t derail the development of the next Tomb Raider title. The as-yet untitled game was first announced by Variety in 2022, and while it seemed the game would be on the chopping block, it appears it’s been spared. The same cannot be said of Amazon Games’ previously forthcoming Lord of the Rings MMORPG, which was cancelled. Still, fans of Lara Croft and her adventure game series can breathe a sigh of relief, knowing development continues, though a release date remains elusive as of writing.

Amazon Games’ Mass Firings Won’t Impact Next Tomb Raider Game

Image courtesy of Square Enix Europe

The next game in the Tomb Raider franchise is being developed by Crystal Dynamics, with Amazon Games set to publish. The game will ultimately be released as a multi-platform title, although details of the story, gameplay, and other elements remain closely guarded secrets. It’s been in development for over three years, so hopefully, it’s nearing completion, but its release window is anyone’s guess. The game is said to continue Lara Croft’s story, set in an environment that rewards players for solving puzzles, creative pathfinding, and overcoming deadly enemies. Crystal Dynamics is developing the game using Unreal Engine 5.

From perilous expeditions to adrenaline-filled Trials, Lara Croft is ready for every situation.



The @tombraider Collection returns with two new looks: the Iconic Lara Outfit and the Shadow Runner Outfit. Now available (cont) https://t.co/wO5hNvRrr6 pic.twitter.com/wAHQugSlIQ — Crystal Dynamics (@CrystalDynamics) August 7, 2025

Like other Tomb Raider games, fans can expect a strong, story-driven single-player narrative. Crystal Dynamics previously claimed its game would be transformative, and the developer is excited to team up with Amazon Studios. Following the announcement of mass layoffs at the publisher, which was launched in 2012, it seemed likely that every game currently in development would be terminated. While the layoffs did hit several titles, Tomb Raider and March of Giants, which recently completed its closed alpha, were spared. According to Bloomberg, Amazon Games is restructuring to support its cloud gaming service Luna with a focus on “casual and AI-focused games.”

News of Tomb Raider’s survival brings hope to players who’ve longed to return to the familiar and beloved IP since 2018’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider. That game was successful, and while Crystal Dynamics, then a subsidiary of Square Enix Europe, offered support, it wasn’t a primary developer. The game featured a continued story in Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft on Netflix. Now that the IP has returned to Crystal Dynamics (Now part of Sweden’s Embracer Group), there’s a lot of talent coming from a studio with a longstanding history with the franchise.

