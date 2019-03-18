Fan-Made Video Game ‘Zero Deaths’ Pits PewDiePie Against T-Series

Anyone on the Internet these days is likely aware of the ongoing battle between YouTuber Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg and T-Series, an Indian music channel on the platform. While the two channels keep going back and forth with who has the most subscribers, the efforts on both sides continue to grow. The latest development to come out of the PewDiePie camp, however, didn’t even come from the controversial YouTuber. Instead, it came by way of a game developer who created a nifty little platformer called Zero Deaths, which is about the ongoing subscriber battle.

Thomas Brush of Atmos Games recently pledged to develop a video game based on the great YouTube subscriber war. For those who don’t know, PewDiePie provided a bit of voice over work for Pinstripe, one of Brush’s previous games. However, with the battle continuing, the developer wanted to take on the challenge to complete the game within two weeks.

The result of Brush’s efforts is Zero Deaths, a platformer about the PewDiePie vs. T-Series battle, the ongoing quest to collect monetization coins, and the task of taking down every single one of T-Series’ sub bots in sight. Honestly, it looks like a fun little game, especially since it only took 14 days for Brush to create it.

Whether or not Zero Deaths will help the efforts of PewDiePie and his forces, it’ll at least provide a bit more entertainment for those paying attention to the situation at hand. In any case, and if you are interested, you can check out more on the game and download it right here. Bonus – half of the proceeds go to charity!

The race is still pretty neck-and-neck at the time of writing, with PewDiePie holding the lead by about 20,000 subscribers. Unfortunately, nobody knows when all of this is going to end, but at least we’re now getting interesting games out of it!

What do you think about this? Are you going to check out the Zero Deaths game? Have you played Atmos Games’ other title Pinstripe? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

