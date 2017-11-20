Fanatical’s Black Friday Deals Include Shadow Of War, Lego Hits, DC Games And More

Fanatical, a site that was formerly known as BundleStars, is quite the specialist when it comes to offering PC games for dirt cheap. And now that it's launched its official Black Friday sale, you can get them for even cheaper.

The deals are good through the next few days, and are offering up a number of great discounts, including several on WB Games like Shadow of War and various Batman games. In fact, you can score Shadow of War on PC right now for just over $30, which isn't too bad at all.

What's more, you can apply a special code, BLACKFRIDAY10, when you check out to save even more money, with an additional ten percent off. Now that's how you stock up on killer game deals.

We've posted some of the highlights below, before the ten percent discount, so shop around and see what you can save! (Note: these are for the PC versions only, and are redeemed through Steam.)

Jackbox Party Pack 4- $18.74

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War- $35.99

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Gold Edition- $69.99

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Silver Edition- $47.99

Lego The Hobbit Complete Pack- $4.99

Batman Arkham VR- $9.99

Human Fall Flat 4-Pack (with three additional codes)- $18.74

Homefront the Revolution- $7.99

Mortal Kombat XL- $8.99

Metro Redux Bundle- $5.99

Dead Cells- $12.74

Batman: Arkham Origins Complete Pack- $9.99

Lego Lord of the Rings- $4.99

Lords of the Fallen: Game of the Year Edition- $5.99

Human Fall Flat (single code)- $7.49

Lego Worlds- $10.19

Batman: Arkham Knight- $6.79

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition- $12.49

Lego Ninjago Movie The Game- $19.99

Batman Arkham Asylum Game of the Year Edition- $4.99

Mad Max- $4.99

Atari Vault- $3.99

Conan Exiles- $20.09

Batman: Arkham City- $4.99

Lego Batman Trilogy Pack- $12.49

Lego Marvel's Avengers- $4.99

Lego Marvel's Avengers Season Pass- $2.49

Double Dragon Trilogy- $2.99

Lego Marvel Super Heroes- $4.99

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens- $7.99

Lego Harry Potter Years 1-4- $4.99

Steal Inc. 2: A Game of Clones- $1.49

Lego Harry Potter Years 5-7- $4.99

Section 8 Prejudice- $2.49

Gauntlet- $4.99

Drawful 2- $5.49

Furi- $9.99

Darksiders Franchise Pack- $9.99

Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition- $13.59

Mortal Kombat Komplete Edition- $4.99

Batman: Arkham Origins- $4.99

Injustice: Gods Among Us Deluxe Edition- $4.99

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition- $46.74

Tekken 7- $49.99

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2- $33.99

So check out these deals while you can! They're going quick!