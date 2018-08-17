Far Cry 5 Brings Zombies Into the Mix With New Trailer

Far Cry 5 took players to Mars, to Montana, and through a whirlwind of cult madness. The latest in the Far Cry series from Ubisoft has taken us for some wild rides and now, apparently, zombies are being thrown into the mix.

The developers over at Ubisoft have given us our first look at the Dead Living Zombies DLC that will be available later this month. “Team up with a friend and fight your way through ravenous zombie hordes in seven thrilling cinematic scenarios,” boasts the video’s description, though their take on zombies is a little different.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the DLC’s official description, “B-movie director GUy Marvel is destined to be the next big thing – just ask him. Join him in 7 hilarious scenarios to take on hordes and hordes of the undead.”

This also comes at the perfect time because zombies were brought into the Arcade part of Far Cry 5 that allows players to effectively make their own map and gaming experience. Afterall, with the zombie genre being so oversaturated, leave it to the team behind Far Cry to breathe hilarious fresh life into the trope.

This is the third DLC to follow since the Lost on Mars content drop. “Lost on Mars transports the franchise’s insanity from Hope County to the red planet as Nick Rye is teleported to a hostile planet to help his buddy Hurk thwart an alien invasion of Earth,” a description of the Lost on Mars DLC said. “This adventure gives players a new arsenal of alien weaponry, including the Blaster of Disaster, Hellfire and Morphinator, while also introducing a new transversal tool with Space Jets. Humankind’s future is in the hands of the game’s most notorious guns-for-hire. Time to squash some bugs!”

“Future content will also include thematic assets that will be added to Far Cry Arcade for free. Those who download the Lost on Mars DLC will also gain access to new weapons – Obliteratorrrr, Taser Phazer Annihilazer, Nerve Reaper, Grape Popper and Hellfire – to use as they liberate Hope County from the Project at Eden’s Gate.”

We’ll be learning more about the assets for the upcoming zombie release closer to its drop date.

Far Cry 5’s Dead Living Zombies content drops on August 28th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. It’s also a part of the Season Pass, so if you have that – you’re good to go!