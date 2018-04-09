Far Cry 5’s New Live Event Starts Tomorrow

Another challenge is coming to Far Cry 5 tomorrow that appears to have something to do with the game’s Arcade mode.

Officially called Arcade Dawn, the next Live Event that Ubisoft is making available to Far Cry 5 players will begin on April 10. News of the event was shared through the official Far Cry 5 Twitter account with a tweet that encouraged the community to band together once again in order to complete the challenge.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The next #FarCry5 Live Event starts tomorrow! Join the challenge to claim this week’s individual and community rewards. pic.twitter.com/FIfGNpUM41 — Far Cry 5 (@FarCrygame) April 9, 2018

No additional details were provided for the Live Event to explain what the challenge will be or what players can earn from completing the task, but the name makes it nearly inevitable that the Arcade mode will be incorporated somehow. This mode exists as a feature where players can design their own maps filled with enemies and settings of their choosing. Since the game was released, players have already begun creating their own maps that are sometimes entirely unique creations and other times have been modeled after popular settings from other games. Call of Duty, The Last of Us, and many more games have already made an appearance in Far Cry 5’s Arcade mode, but it’s still unclear what players will be tasked with doing. Perhaps they’ll have to create their own maps to reach a community goal, or maybe Ubisoft will require a certain amount of time spent in the mode to introduce more players to Arcade.

This Live Event is the second one that’s been launched since the game was released just two weeks ago, so Ubisoft already appears to be on a reliable schedule with the events. The most recent Live Event that was made available by Ubisoft was called “Well Done,” a fiery challenge that incorporated the not-so-friendly wildlife of Montana. This challenge involved setting animals on fire by means other than the use of a Molotov or flamethrower while forcing players to get creative with their tactics. Rewards for this mode included a reskinned flamethrower, and outfit, and some Silver Bars, the last of which will likely make a return in Arcade Dawn. The rest of the rewards remain a mystery, but we wouldn’t mind having an Arcade-themed outfit to wear in Montana, even if you can’t always see yourself due to the first-person perspective.

Arcade Dawn begins on April 10, so be sure to complete whatever the challenge is before it’s replaced with a new one after April 17.