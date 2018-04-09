Far Cry 5 Retains Top Spot in UK Charts

Far Cry 5 has once again shown up at the top of the UK charts for physical sales after it debuted in the No. 1 spot last week.

While Far Cry 5’s quick climb to the top spot last week might’ve been expected given the reputation that the series has and the plentiful amount of teasers and trailers leading up to its release, the fact that it could hold onto the spot for a second week is a bit more impressive. There wasn’t a bigger release than Far Cry 5 recently though, so there weren’t really any new games to challenge the game for its position as evidenced by the staple contenders on the list like FIFA 18 showing up in positions not far from Ubisoft’s game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

FIFA 18 did show up once again in the charts at the second-place spot, unsurprising considering how long it’s held on since it was released late last year. The latest FIFA game has been holding strong ever since that release, and though it may waver in the top 10 positions from week to week, it doesn’t appear to be in danger of dropping out anytime soon.

Just under FIFA 18 at No. 3 was Microsoft’s latest exclusive, the seafaring pirate romp called Sea of Thieves. While there were some questions about how well the game would sell when looking at the number of players and taking into account the fact that it’s been available in a physical and digital form as well as through the Game Pass subscription, the fact that it’s still showing up in the top spots of the physical charts shows that there’s still plenty of interest in sailing the high seas.

Beyond those top three spots, the rest of the games that made the top 10 list are more of the usual suspects like Forza Motorsport 7, Call of Duty: WWII, and Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy. Also returning once again is Grand Theft Auto V, a game that basically makes the UK physical sales charts a list of the top nine games considering how it always appears in the rankings no matter what.

The full list of the top 10 games in UK’s physical sales charts can be seen below courtesy of GfK Chart-Track.