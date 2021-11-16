Far Cry 6 Update Released With Patch Notes

A new Far Cry 6 update is live on Amazon Luna, Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Unfortunately, it doesn’t feature any new content or anything of the super notable variety, however, it does fix a few maddening issues with the Ubisoft game. No, it doesn’t improve the writing, narrative, or characters, but it does fix the Weapon Wheel selection issue that has been plaguing players since the previous update.

As for the update itself, it’s 6 GB on Xbox Series X, 13 GB on Xbox One, 512 MB on PS4, 600 MB on PS5, and 4.43 GB on PC. At the moment of publishing it’s unclear why these file sizes range so wildly.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can check out the update’s official patch notes, courtesy of Ubisoft:

Fixed an issue causing a Danny & Dani vs Everybody loading screen to appear.

Fixed an issue causing the Weapon Wheel selection to not work properly.

Fixed an issue where the Danny & Dani vs Everybody mission stayed in the journal for players that had accepted the mission prior to Title Update 2.

Fixed an issue that caused the “Posh trousers” to be missing when buying the King and Country bundle after Title Update 2 had launched.

Fixed an issue that caused the Double-O Pistol to be missing after buying the King and Country bundle.

General bug fixes

Far Cry 6 is available worldwide via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. It’s also playable via Amazon Luna and Google Stadia.

“The Far Cry series has always known how to keep players busy, and Far Cry 6 is no different,” reads the opening of our review of the game. “Yara feels bigger than most open-world playgrounds and is filled with things to do, though unfortunately for completionists, many of those activities seldom feel rewarding enough to pursue. A superb villain made even more special considering Far Cry’s prestigious roster of antagonists and plenty of turn-your-brain-off quests keep Far Cry 6 engaging, but it definitely feels as though the Far Cry formula has now been stretched thin.”