Far Cry 7 Leak Reveals New Story Details, Nintendo Switch 2 Version

Ubisoft’s next Far Cry game that’ll presumably be called Far Cry 7 may have suffered one of its most substantial leaks yet this week with new story details surfacing online. While addressing some of the past rumors to suggest that those were unfounded and not believable, the newest leak about Far Cry 7 alleges that the game will follow a non-linear story with a timer governing players’ actions and tasking them with accomplishing the main quest within a set amount of time, but official details on the game of course have not yet been revealed yet by Ubisoft.

The most recent Far Cry game, Far Cry 6, just got a prequel story to accompany it, too, so you can check that out now if you’ve already finished the game and are waiting for Far Cry 7 or whatever comes next in the series.

Far Cry 7’s Story

The leak in question comes from Insider Gaming, the same outlet which said back in January that Far Cry 7 and a multiplayer spin-off were both in the works. The first of those shouldn’t be a surprise since Ubisoft typically follows a pretty predictable naming convention with its new Far Cry games outside of spin-offs, though the multiplayer game rumor was a bit more surprising.

Regardless, this newest bout of leaks is more focused on Far Cry7 itself. According to Insider Gaming, the story the new game will follow involves a protagonist attempting to save their family after they were kidnapped by a group called the “Sons of Truth.” The non-linear part of the experience comes into play in that players can save the members of their family in whatever order they want, an element of freedom seen in various ways in more recent Far Cry games that involved a map segmented into different regions.

The timer part included in the leak, however, is one that might not go over well with fans and is a feature that honestly sounds pretty out of place within a Far Cry game. According to the leaks, this timer will task players with saving all members of their family within 72 hours in-game or 24 hours in real-world time. That timer can apparently be paused in certain situations, but that may not be enough to win fans over considering how Far Cry games are notoriously big on throwing so much at the player to do outside of the main quest that they often forget what they were doing in the first place.

Most likely, the timer, if it exists, won’t be as oppressive as it sounds. Insider Gaming said completing the game 100% requires the safe rescue of all family members, so it’s difficult to imagine that you’d get a game over or something like that for not rescuing your family. Similarly, one would assume that the game doesn’t just end completely once all family members are rescued since there’d still be more to do afterwards, so it could be that the timer only overshadows part of the main story.

The issue with partial leaks like this one is that they don’t do a good job of painting the full picture when a new feature like this is introduced, though, so we’ll have to wait for something official from Ubisoft to learn more about this potential feature and other parts of Far Cry 7. The game is rumored to release in Fall 2025.

Far Cry 7 on the Nintendo Switch 2?

Totally separate from Insider Gaming’s leaks, another insider chimed in with their own info saying that the new Far Cry game would release on the Nintendo Switch 2 or whatever it is that Nintendo ends up calling the new console.

https://twitter.com/necrolipe/status/1707044867149328667

That leak comes from Twitter user necrolipe of Universo Nintendo. He responded to Insider Gaming’s leak to say as much, and in a reply to another user, he clarified his comments saying that the game would release at launch on the next Nintendo Switch alongside other platforms, too, rather than this being a game that’s going to coincide with the initial launch of the new console itself.