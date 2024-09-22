Ubisoft Teases Next-Gen Far Cry Games

It looks like Ubisoft is already hard at work on the future of Far Cry games or more specifically, the "next-generation" of Far Cry games. Following the release of Far Cry New Dawn and Far Cry 6 -- the latest installments in the series, which both critically and commercially underwhelmed -- the Far Cry series is in a rough place. It's been over two games since the commercial highs of Far Cry 5, one of the best-selling Ubisoft games of all time. And even longer since the series was critically-acclaimed, which it hasn't been since Far Cry 3. Ubisoft needs to both refresh the series whilst re-capturing what once made it great. That is no easy task, but it looks poised to try.

At the moment of writing this, Ubisoft is currently aiming to hire a 3D Programming Team Lead to work on not just Far Cry, but the "next-generation" of Far Cry games.

"As a 3D Programmer Team Lead, you will be responsible for leading a team of skilled 3D programmers in the development of the next generation of the Far Cry branded games," reads the job listing in question. "You will split your time between team management and project management."

Now, it is unclear if this is just another way to refer to future Far Cy games or if it means literally next-generation Far Cry games. The job listing refers to the series as "FarCry," which doesn't reinforce confidence that it knows what it talking about. And this sometimes happens with job listings, especially if the hiring is outsourced. Whatever the case, it confirms more Far Cry games are coming, or at least one.

There's been no official word of a new Far Cry, but there have been plenty of rumors from various sources. The latest -- at least from reputable sources -- came back at the start of the year and claimed that two Far Cry games were in the works, one of which will be a proper mainline installment (aka Far Cry 7) and another that will be a multiplayer game. It has been suggested one of these games could release as early as next year. If this is the case, we should be hearing about it soon.