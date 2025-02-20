Farming Simulator 25 First Free Content Update Adds New Vehicles

When Giants Software launched Farming Simulator 25 last November, it allowed players to live out their dreams as a farmer in North America, Central Europe, or East Asia. Virtual farmers can select from 400 authentic vehicles and tools from more than 150 international brands as they grow their crops, and raise their livestock on their very own farm. The developer continues to keep its most recent iteration of the popular simulator fresh with its first free content update. Simply titled “Free Content Update #1,” it is released alongside Patch 1.6 which implements several improvements to the game.

Farming Simulator 25 Free Content Update #1 includes five new vehicles for players to use. This includes the Albut f155A Bale Grab, CLAAS ARION (550 – 530) Tractor, CLAAS FL 140 Frontloader, John Deere 6R Series (230 – 250) Tractor, and John Deere 683R Frontloader. Beyond the new machines, Patch 1.6 features several changes and improvements to the game. Some highlights include various stability improvements to prevent crashes, various technical changes to improve performance, and the addition of the ModHub “update all” button.

Here is the full Farming Simulator 25 Patch 1.6 notes:

Please Note! As with all major updates, you may experience stuttering on the first game launch after updating. Especially when using mods or custom graphics settings due to shaders being recompiled.

New Additions & Functionality

ModHub “update all” button

Saving notification icon in multiplayer

Smaller engine configurations on DEUTZ-FAHR Series 6C and SAME Virtus RVShift

Graphics settings menu within the active gameplay

Changes & Improvements

Various technical changes to improve performance

Various stability improvements to prevent crashes

Various text / translation adjustments

Various visual adjustments on several models

Changed custom pasture calculations allowing for more chicken, pigs, and sheep in the same area as before

Fixed AI fieldwork helper ignoring user preferences

Fixed animal health and productivity calculation

Fixed animal productivity bar showing global productivity state instead of combined productivity (globalProductivity*foodProductivity)

Fixed belt position while unloading bales on the New Holland Pro-Belt 165

Fixed display of cow barn capacities

Fixed export of farmland area and price for game stats on dedicated servers

Fixed grass eating cows

Fixed International CV Box configuration wetness

Fixed missing beetroot filltype on Bergmann RRW 500

Fixed missing silage additive on Pöttinger BOSS ALPIN 251

Fixed ModHub checkmark on newly downloaded mods

Fixed shop display cutting off filltypes on some machines

Fixed shop display when all used machines are bought

Fixed spinach not withering

Fixed train hotspot stuttering when far away

Fixed UI scaling not being applied correctly on some UI elements

Fixed UI sound when opening the license plate menu or color picker

Fixed wrong or no player names displayed when selecting vehicle on map

Improved offroad driving speed and behavior of Go To helper

Improved performance of periodic game stats saving on dedicated servers avoiding lag spikes

Improved shop display of long machine names

Modding