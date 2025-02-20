Farming Simulator 25 First Free Content Update Adds New Vehicles

When Giants Software launched Farming Simulator 25 last November, it allowed players to live out their dreams as a farmer in North America, Central Europe, or East Asia. Virtual farmers can select from 400 authentic vehicles and tools from more than 150 international brands as they grow their crops, and raise their livestock on their very own farm. The developer continues to keep its most recent iteration of the popular simulator fresh with its first free content update. Simply titled “Free Content Update #1,” it is released alongside Patch 1.6 which implements several improvements to the game.
Farming Simulator 25 Free Content Update #1 includes five new vehicles for players to use. This includes the Albut f155A Bale Grab, CLAAS ARION (550 – 530) Tractor, CLAAS FL 140 Frontloader, John Deere 6R Series (230 – 250) Tractor, and John Deere 683R Frontloader. Beyond the new machines, Patch 1.6 features several changes and improvements to the game. Some highlights include various stability improvements to prevent crashes, various technical changes to improve performance, and the addition of the ModHub “update all” button.
Here is the full Farming Simulator 25 Patch 1.6 notes:
Farming Simulator 25 Update 1.6 Patch Notes
Please Note! As with all major updates, you may experience stuttering on the first game launch after updating. Especially when using mods or custom graphics settings due to shaders being recompiled.
New Additions & Functionality
- ModHub “update all” button
- Saving notification icon in multiplayer
- Smaller engine configurations on DEUTZ-FAHR Series 6C and SAME Virtus RVShift
- Graphics settings menu within the active gameplay
Changes & Improvements
- Various technical changes to improve performance
- Various stability improvements to prevent crashes
- Various text / translation adjustments
- Various visual adjustments on several models
- Changed custom pasture calculations allowing for more chicken, pigs, and sheep in the same area as before
- Fixed AI fieldwork helper ignoring user preferences
- Fixed animal health and productivity calculation
- Fixed animal productivity bar showing global productivity state instead of combined productivity (globalProductivity*foodProductivity)
- Fixed belt position while unloading bales on the New Holland Pro-Belt 165
- Fixed display of cow barn capacities
- Fixed export of farmland area and price for game stats on dedicated servers
- Fixed grass eating cows
- Fixed International CV Box configuration wetness
- Fixed missing beetroot filltype on Bergmann RRW 500
- Fixed missing silage additive on Pöttinger BOSS ALPIN 251
- Fixed ModHub checkmark on newly downloaded mods
- Fixed shop display cutting off filltypes on some machines
- Fixed shop display when all used machines are bought
- Fixed spinach not withering
- Fixed train hotspot stuttering when far away
- Fixed UI scaling not being applied correctly on some UI elements
- Fixed UI sound when opening the license plate menu or color picker
- Fixed wrong or no player names displayed when selecting vehicle on map
- Improved offroad driving speed and behavior of Go To helper
- Improved performance of periodic game stats saving on dedicated servers avoiding lag spikes
- Improved shop display of long machine names
Modding
- Added support for continuous motion in uvScrollShader using z and w values in ‘offsetUV’ parameter
- Added warning of env map directory if not properly setup for maps
- Added rearLight84 & rearLight85
- Adjusted light of rearLight30
- Fixed custom placeable names using ‘nameL10nKey’ attribute not being synchronized to clients
- Fixed Lua breakpoints in Studio not working if they were added before connecting the game instance to Studio