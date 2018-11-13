New ‘Fast & Furious Takedown’ Game Revealed, Pre-Registration Now Open

Universal Games and Digital Platforms has just announced a new partnership with SMG studio to make the famed Fast & Furious franchise even bigger. Fast & Furious Takedown is the latest addition to the series, though in a slightly different format: An action arcade game players can take with them on the go on their mobile devices.

Though the format may be different, the vision is promised to stay true to the core of the franchise and will even feature iconic vehicles from the spanning movies. Players will undertake incredibly challenging missions, encouraged to show off those sweet, sweet stunts, as well as race against other players from around the world for a more competitive experience.

“Fast & Furious Takedown is an action-packed adventure that evokes what makes Fast & Furious such an unforgettable and enduring franchise,” said Chris Heatherly, Executive Vice President of Games and Digital Platforms, Universal Brand Development. “We wanted to deliver a quintessential Fast & Furious experience – one filled with the over-the-top stunts and thrills that fans love from the movies, while being fun, easy to master and appealing to a wide range of fans.”

Fast & Furious Takedown marks the first self-published mobile game from Universal Games and Digital Platforms, but it won’t be the last. The latest mobile title is meant to be a true experience for both long-time fans of the series as we know, while also being incredibly fun for newcomers as well.

“Our vision for Fast & Furious Takedown was to create a true-to-property game that leverages our team’s expertise with the unique one-touch control game mechanic,” said Ashley Ringrose, Studio Head, SMG Studio. “As fans of the Fast & Furious films ourselves, we can’t wait to turn the wheel over to other fans so they can take the game out for a spin.”

Pre-registration is now live for the game, and you can sign up right here to get started! Pre-register now to receive exclusive rewards in Takedown when it launches “soon” on the Google Play Store and the Apple Store.

