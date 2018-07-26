Female God Of War Cosplayer Absolutely Nails This Kratos Cosplay

Kratos may have undergone some incredible changes with the latest entry into the God of War franchise, but one thing remains: He’s still a badass. So when cosplayer Miss Sinister put her own spin on the infamous God of War, the internet understandably lost their collective minds over the stunning detail that went into her work!

Cosplayer Miss Sinister does her name justice, often times choosing darker characters (like her Star Wars Sith, oh my god!) stylized to her personally. She even does a wicked Marilyn Manson, because she’s literally that cool. Every so often, I’ll see a surge on Reddit or Resetera regarding this cosplayer, which is a testament to how detailed and incredible her work really is. She’s been featured in magazines all over the world and is showing absolutely no signs of slowing down any time soon.

Interested in checking out more of her work – which you definitely should be – you can check her out right here on her official Facebook fan page. Now the real question is … will she cosplay as the most recent Kratos? Or even better, as Atreus? Will wonders never cease?!

Have any favourite female cosplayers that have taken male characters and made them their own? Shout out their names proudly in the comment section below, we’d love to see them!

For more about the character himself, the game’s official wiki had this to say:

“Throughout the series, Kratos is portrayed as an antihero, often performing questionable actions. Although backstory is seen in the original God of War, Kratos’ childhood is revealed in Ghost of Sparta and the birth of his daughter is explored in the God of War comic series. In Ghost of Sparta, it is revealed that the oracle had foretold that the demise of Olympus would not happen by the hands of the Titans—imprisoned after the Great War—but rather by a mortal, a marked warrior.

“The Olympians Zeus, Athena and Ares believed this warrior to be Deimos, Kratos’ younger brother, who had strange birthmarks. Ares and Athena interrupted the childhood training of Kratos and Deimos in Sparta and kidnapped Deimos. Kratos attempted to stop Ares, but Ares swept him aside and scarred him across his right eye. Taken to Death’s Domain, Deimos was imprisoned and tortured for many years by the god of death, Thanatos. Believing Deimos to be dead, Kratos marked himself with a red tattoo, identical to his brother’s birthmark, to honor his sibling.”