FIFA 23 Leak Reveals Final Cover Stars

While FIFA fans wait for EA to reveal FIFA 23, a prominent FIFA leaker has gone ahead and leaked this year's cover stars. As you would expect, with Ronaldo and Messi no longer available for various reasons, one of the two leaked stars is Mbappe, who, alongside Neymar, is probably the biggest superstar in soccer so this isn't very surprising. The other cover star is a bit more surprising. You wouldn't be surprised if someone like Haaland or Son or Benzema or Salah were on the cover whether because of their status in the sport or the season they had, but it's actually Sam Kerr, a player for Chelsea in the FA Women's Super League and a player for the Australian national team. The Golden Boot winner is one of the best women players in the world and has been for several seasons.

The report comes the way of Donk over on Twitter, who has proven reliable and reputable in the past. Unfortunately, this is the extent of the report. As noted, Mbappe is the least surprising cover star. He was always going to be on the cover. However, Kerr is proving to be more controversial, largely because of the alternatives like Alexia Putellas or Jordyn Huitema. That said, those with this criticism are splitting hairs as Kerr is undeniably one of the best players in Europe.

That said, for now, take all of this with a grain of salt. This is not official information and so far EA hasn't said anything about it in any capacity, and it's unlikely this will change.

According to reports, FIFA 23 is set to release via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X on September 30. If this is true -- and there's no reason to doubt it is -- we should be hearing more about the game very soon. When that happens, we will update you with everything you need to know. In the meantime, catch up on the latest with the upcoming game by clicking right here.