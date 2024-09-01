Final Fantasy 14 Director Continues to Hint at Release on Nintendo Switch 2

It took a long time and a lot of work for Final Fantasy XIV to see release on Xbox, and it seems Square Enix isn’t done bringing the game to additional platforms. Speaking to Gamereactor at Gamescom last month, Naoki “Yoshi-P” Yoshida briefly touched on the possibility of Final Fantasy XIV coming to a Nintendo system. Yoshi-P specifically did not mention Nintendo Switch, instead seeming to hint at a version for the platform’s successor, the so-called “Switch 2.” After suggesting that a Switch 2 version could “eventually” happen during a June interview with Easy Allies, Yoshi-P told Gamereactor that there have been “discussions” and “progress” made on this front.

“I’m sure that all of the media and our players probably suspecting they really want to have our game release on Nintendo’s consoles, but the concept that we have for Final Fantasy XIV is to release our game on as many devices as possible,” Yoshi-P told Gamereactor. “So looking towards achieving that goal. We are working towards, making progress and we are having discussions. So I hope that everyone can look forward to news in the time to come.”

While it’s nice to see Yoshi-P hinting at a Nintendo version of Final Fantasy XIV, it’s not all that surprising. Unlike Xbox, which does not have a major presence in Japan, Switch sells very well in the region (and around the world for that matter). Making Final Fantasy XIV available on the platform would open the game up to a lot more potential users. Square Enix is also in the midst of a new multiplatform strategy, with the company looking to make its games more widely available than they have been in the past, so this all makes a lot of sense.

Nintendo has been very quiet about the Switch 2 so far. At this time, details are minimal, and we don’t know of any confirmed games. One thing we know for sure is that the console will be fully revealed sometime within the next seven months. Rumors suggest a full reveal will happen this month, with the console being released in April or May 2025, but whether that will actually happen remains to be seen. Whatever the case might be, it seems developers are eager to start making some announcements!

