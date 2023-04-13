Final Fantasy 16 Gameplay Showcase Released at PlayStation State of Play

Final Fantasy fans got one of their best looks yet at Final Fantasy 16 this week courtesy of PlayStation's latest State of Play event. PlayStation announced previously that we'd see more of the game during the State of Play event set for Thursday that promised "details on the game's dark fantasy setting, the powerful Eikons and the Dominants who house them, and the flashy battle system teased in those early trailers." Fans got exactly that this week ahead of the game's June 22nd launch.

The lengthy trailer (which was really more of a full-on showcase) can be seen below now that it's concluded. It shows off Final Fantasy 16's protagonist, Clive, in countless fights as well as other features like a unique arcade-y mode and some callbacks to the games' old 16-bit style.

Prior to this showcase during the State of Play, it was confirmed right at the end of March that the game had gone gold. Considering how it wasn't set to be release until June, going gold well over a month in advance of the release date was a reassuring sign for the game, though people already had high hopes for it thanks to the many trailers and previews we've seen in the past.

When this game does launch in June, it'll be a PS5 exclusive, a detail which is one of the only parts of the game that some have taken issue with given that it means those on PC, Xbox consoles, and the PS4 won't be able to play it at launch. There have been rumors of a PC version to release at a later date -- and it seems likely that'll happen -- but Square Enix isn't saying anything official about that right now.

Another part of this game that stands out compared to others before it is that it's gotten the "Mature" rating from the ESRB. This makes it the first M-rated Final Fantasy game which makes for a departure from what we typically see from the series. It's expected to be a darker take on the usual formula, and what we've seen so far supports that.

Final Fantasy 16 is scheduled to be released on June 22nd for the PS5.