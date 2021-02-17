Final Fantasy 16 Update Leaves Some PS5 Players Disappointed

✖

A new update on Final Fantasy 16 has left some PS5 players disappointed. Last year, Square Enix surprised Final Fantasy fans with the announcement of Final Fantasy XVI, a new mainline installment in the long-running RPG series. At the time, Square Enix didn't have much to say about the game, and this hasn't changed. Recently, Square Enix did recently provide a new update on the game and its development, but it's not the update fans were hoping for.

During a new interview, Square Enix's Naoki Yoshida noted that the team is aware that Final Fantasy means something different to each fan, and that each fan probably has their own idea on what Final Fantasy 16 should be. The team is also well aware of the expectations that come along with a new mainline entry, which is why the new update is to not expect many updates as the team is aiming to avoid saying anything half-baked.

According to Yoshida, updates on the game will be fewer, but more meaningful. Of course, for some, this is great news, but for many hoping to hear about the game soon, it's the opposite of great news. That said, Yoshida notes he and the team believe this will allow the game to avoid unrealistic or inaccurate expectations based on a lack of information.

“Each person will probably have their own sort of idea or image of what the next Final Fantasy should be,” said Yoshida while speaking with Washington Post. “Saying something half-baked is definitely very high risk. If something gets spoken about, someone will pick it up on social and it starts to spread around and people will form expectations. So with Final Fantasy XVI, whenever we do reveal more information on it, we hope to show what kind of game it’s going to bring, and what kind of excitement we can bring.”

In short, not only can you expect fewer updates on Final Fantasy 16 than perhaps past Final Fantasy titles, but it sounds like a new update isn't coming anytime soon.

