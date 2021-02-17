✖

Target stores have new PS5 stock today. As always, the stock can't be ordered in-store, but rather it must be ordered online. That said, this new stock is in-store pick up only, which means if you want to cop the Sony machine, you're going to need to leave your house. And this has both its pros and cons depending on where you live. If you live nowhere near a Target store, then this restock is obviously not going to be for you. Meanwhile, if you live in a populated area, this restock probably won't be for you either, as the stock at your local store/stores is almost certainly already sold out. However, if you don't live in a populated area but still have a Target nearby, then this restock is perfect.

Right now, it's unclear which stores do and don't have stock. In fact, it's possible the entire restock across every store is gone by the time you're reading this. However, even if this is the case, keep refreshing throughout the day, as retailers have been releasing stock in waves.

As for the stock itself, it's for the standard-version of the console, or in other words, the $500 version that comes with the disc drive as opposed to the $400 version that doesn't come with a disc drive. And unlike recent restocks at GameStop and other places, this new stock isn't limited to bundles. So, if you want the console and just the console, it's available, or at least it was.

Of course, as more and official details come in not just on the Target stock, but other stocks, we will be sure to keep you updated with either updates to this article or entirely new articles. Right now, there's been no word of any additional restocks, though an Amazon restock may be dropping very soon. In the meantime, for more coverage on the PS5 -- including all of the latest news and all of the latest deals -- click here or check out the relevant links below: