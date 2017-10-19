Final Fantasy Getting Special 30th Anniversary Art Exhibit

It’s hard to believe that the Final Fantasy saga has been entertaining us for 30 years, bringing us not only a plethora of stories, but also some of the most memorable characters in video game history. And now, there’s an art exhibit that will celebrate everything that the franchise is about.

Starting on December 2nd and running through January 7th, there will be a special 30th anniversary Final Fantasy art exhibit, taking place at the Gallery Nucleus in Alhambra, California. The exhibit will feature artwork from a number of groundbreaking artists, including Helen Chen, Joey Chou, Jisoo Kim, Sachin Teng and Perry Maple.

“Since 1987, art has been a cornerstone of Final Fantasy.

In that time, various artists have taken up the mantle to craft artwork that expresses a fantasy that is final,” the company noted in its press announcement.

“Celebrating three decades of art, Square Enix invites you to an exhibition that showcases some of the timeless pieces from Final Fantasy‘s past, present, and future.”

To go along with the announcement of the exhibit, Square Enix has also posted a video featuring Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi, who talks about not only the exhibit, but also the history and franchise of the series. You can find that announcement below.

Sakaguchi noted, “It seems so fast, but also feels like a long time. It’s as if time has flown by, a sort of peculiar feeling.”

“Thirty years probably means…there has been a gradual build for it, but really, from all of you who had played, we received your enthusiasm, and that passion is what drives us creators. So we created this Final Fantasy world together, I believe this is what the excitement is all about. It is truly a great time for celebration.”

“I would like to celebrate with you, from the bottom of my heart.”

The video also features some words from Square Enix’s Shinji Hashimoto, who had plenty to add about the 30th anniversary of Final Fantasy, and possibly hinting at bigger things to come.

You can check out Final Fantasy XV, the latest game in the series, now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. It will also be releasing for Windows PC early next year.