Final Fantasy 7 Fans Share Their Favorite Memories On the Game's Anniversary
Believe it or not, today marks the 24th anniversary of Final Fantasy VII releasing around the globe. The iconic PlayStation 1 JRPG has since been re-released countless times across a number of platforms, but no matter where it’s experienced, the game continues to resonate with players well over two decades after first launching.
To celebrate the occasion today, the game’s developer, Square Enix, asked fans on Twitter to share some of their favorite memories of playing Final Fantasy VII over the years. As you might expect, the message immediately got a ton of responses from those who adore the game. Many still lauded it as the best game ever made, while others talked about how their first experience with FFVII might have meant something special to them at the time. Nearly all of the responses were incredibly wholesome, showing how much this game still means to many.
What’s great about Final Fantasy VII right now is that it’s going to continue being quite relevant in the coming years. Not only did Final Fantasy VII Remake launch last year on PlayStation 4, but Square Enix might soon be bringing the game to new platforms. And outside of this, the second entry in the Remake series is also currently in development and will release at an undetermined date in the future.
If you somehow still haven't played the original Final Fantasy VII for yourself, Square Enix actually ported the game to most modern consoles within the past few years. It's available to download right now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch if you're looking to give it a go. As for the Remake, it's still only available on PS4, but that likely won't last too much longer.
So what about you? Do you have any special memories tied to Final Fantasy VII? Be sure to let me know what they are either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.
Oh, and be sure to keep reading on to see some of the best fan reactions and memories celebrating the anniversary of Final Fantasy VII!
Square Enix Asks Fans to Share Their Final Fantasy VII Memories
On this day in 1997, the original @FinalFantasy VII first launched, and changed the face of gaming forever.
Celebrate today and tell us your memories of playing the original game for the very first time. pic.twitter.com/UWSwcC8j5Z— FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) January 31, 2021
The Iconic Buster Sword
First time seeing this sword, I knew this was going to be an epic adventure!
FFVII IS THE 👑 OF RPGS 🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/Cs10sZ1s2d— Slayer Santiago (@SlayerSantiago) January 31, 2021
Learning to Read From Video Games
It's no exaggeration that FF7 and a few other RPGs taught me how to read. I entered grade school with an advanced reading level.
My favorite memory is of my big brother explaining to me that Barret's "cursing" was not letters & not real words to be read lmao pic.twitter.com/tWkpYx7WkO— Nheir (@_Nheir) January 31, 2021
PC Players Remember It Too!
Multiple discs, on Windows 95, and I thought it was the most beautiful thing I'd ever seen. I had never before had a game that so thoroughly dragged me in and made me want to get all the way to the end and see what would happen.
Happy birthday, FFVII!!— M’ista Spot (@Atticflowers1) January 31, 2021
Old School Cutscenes Looked Amazing at the Time
I remember the first time ever seeing Cloud in a CG cutscene... as a kid, it was 100% an "oh no he's hot" moment haha
Before VII we had pixels + profile pics to go off of haha
Also... my brothers warned me about leveling up a certain character during my playthrough 😅 pic.twitter.com/zZYWgAU0gX— Curiousjoi (@curiousjoi) January 31, 2021
Ahoy!
This giant hunk of anger turning into the cutest sailor. pic.twitter.com/2Jdvl5LR3e— 𝓚𝓪𝓽𝓲𝓮☆☾ (@DeadlyBonesX) January 31, 2021
Looking to the Future
The most iconic jrpg ever, also perhaps the most important one. Can't wait to see the expanded universe years to come— Pyo 5️⃣ (@mrpyo1) January 31, 2021
