Final Fantasy 7 Fans Share Their Favorite Memories On the Game's Anniversary

Believe it or not, today marks the 24th anniversary of Final Fantasy VII releasing around the globe. The iconic PlayStation 1 JRPG has since been re-released countless times across a number of platforms, but no matter where it’s experienced, the game continues to resonate with players well over two decades after first launching.

To celebrate the occasion today, the game’s developer, Square Enix, asked fans on Twitter to share some of their favorite memories of playing Final Fantasy VII over the years. As you might expect, the message immediately got a ton of responses from those who adore the game. Many still lauded it as the best game ever made, while others talked about how their first experience with FFVII might have meant something special to them at the time. Nearly all of the responses were incredibly wholesome, showing how much this game still means to many.

What’s great about Final Fantasy VII right now is that it’s going to continue being quite relevant in the coming years. Not only did Final Fantasy VII Remake launch last year on PlayStation 4, but Square Enix might soon be bringing the game to new platforms. And outside of this, the second entry in the Remake series is also currently in development and will release at an undetermined date in the future.

If you somehow still haven't played the original Final Fantasy VII for yourself, Square Enix actually ported the game to most modern consoles within the past few years. It's available to download right now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch if you're looking to give it a go. As for the Remake, it's still only available on PS4, but that likely won't last too much longer.

So what about you? Do you have any special memories tied to Final Fantasy VII? Be sure to let me know what they are either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

Oh, and be sure to keep reading on to see some of the best fan reactions and memories celebrating the anniversary of Final Fantasy VII!