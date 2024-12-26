Final Fantasy 7 Remake Drops New Update to Fix PS5 Bug

Believe it or not, Square Enix has released a new update this week for Final Fantasy VII Remake to fix an ongoing bug. With Final Fantasy VII Rebirth having launched earlier in 2024, Square Enix’s work on the previous entry in the series had been done for quite some time. In fact, prior to this month, the last time Final Fantasy VII Remake had been updated was back in February in proximity to Rebirth arriving, as Square Enix had made some slight changes to the game to bring it more in line with its sequel. Now, with 2024 nearly over, one final patch for Final Fantasy VII Remake has been let loose to resolve a bug associated primarily with PS5.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Available to download right now, this new update for Final Fantasy VII Remake is quite a small one. The patch, which is version 1.003 on PS5 and 1.005 on PC, looks to simply “resolve issues where the DualSense Wireless Controller’s vibration was not working correctly.” Other than this, Square Enix hasn’t done anything else to FFVII Remake with this update.

What’s particularly odd about this new Final Fantasy VII Remake update is that this same problem associated with DualSense controllers had also been plaguing Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. As such, Square Enix pushed out a similar update for FFVII Rebirth to resolve this matter. Further details on what the root problem here wasn’t given, but it’s good to see that the issue has been rectified all the same.

As for what’s next, Square Enix has already revealed that it will be bringing Final Fantasy VII Rebirth to PC next month on January 23rd. After that, focus will then shift to the third and final entry in the Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy. For now, Square Enix hasn’t said when exactly this game will arrive, nor has it revealed what its official title will be. What is known for certain, though, is that it will again be a timed exclusive for PlayStation platforms whenever it sees the light of day.