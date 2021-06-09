Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade Has Fixed Cloud's Door

✖

While it is undeniable that Final Fantasy VII Remake, as released on the PlayStation 4, could certainly look beautiful in motion, there were also several instances of... unfortunate-looking textures and the like. Of these, perhaps one of the most notorious textures was actually the one used on the door to Cloud's apartment in Midgard. It was, to be blunt, not great. But with the release of the enhanced Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on PlayStation 5 this week, it appears that Square Enix is set to clean some of those textures up as it has revealed that, in fact, Cloud's door has been fixed.

Square Enix revealed the newly updated door to Cloud's apartment in a somewhat cheeky social media update that didn't actually talk about how Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade fixed it. But if you know what you are looking at, well, you know what you are looking at. You can check it out below:

And here we are. Good ol' Stargazer Heights. pic.twitter.com/8d0P4HQWnb — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) June 9, 2021

As for what other relatively minor updates and fixes Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade might have made, there is not all that long to wait. It's known that the new PlayStation 5 version of the title has seen several visual enhancements as well as the addition of a robust photo mode, but it is certainly possible that there is more to it than just the swapping of some improved textures into the background. That isn't even getting into the new DLC episode featuring Yuffie and other Wutai characters in Midgard, of which relatively little is known in detail. There's a whole lot going on in Intergrade that simply wasn't included in the original Final Fantasy VII release, so it's looking to be an exciting week.

As alluded to above, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is set to release for PlayStation 5 tomorrow, June 10th, while the original Final Fantasy VII Remake is currently available for PlayStation 4. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular remake of the original Final Fantasy VII right here.

What do you think about what we have heard about Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade so far? Are you excited to see what other sorts of improvements have been made to the PlayStation 5 video game? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!