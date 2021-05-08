Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade Will Be Exclusive to PS5 for Six Months

A new trailer for Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, which is the upcoming next-gen expansion for the original game that launched last year, just released within the past day. While most of the trailer gave fans a better idea of what they can expect when the game launches, one brief mention at the end of the video teased when the title will be able to arrive on other platforms.

When it releases, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will be exclusive to the PlayStation 5 platform. However, it doesn't look like this is an exclusivity window that will last forever. At the conclusion of the new trailer, it was said that the game will be, "Available on PS5 at least six months earlier than any other format." This means that by December of this year, we may be able to see Intergrade arriving on other platforms such as Xbox and PC.

Timed-exclusivity with Final Fantasy VII Remake is actually something that we have grown accustomed to. The original game had an exclusivity window of one year, which has since come and gone. However, with the game now free to appear on other platforms outside of PlayStation, Square Enix hasn't announced that Final Fantasy VII Remake will be coming to new locations just yet.

It stands to reason that as the year goes on, this silence from Square Enix could finally begin to change. Although it doesn't seem likely that we'll hear about Intergrade coming elsewhere until its exclusivity window ends in December, the base game might finally start to make its way to PC or Xbox platforms in the near future. Perhaps with many announcements being planned by a multitude of publishers for this summer, Square Enix will eventually come forward and reveal what it plans to do with the series next.

As for when Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade itself will be launching, the game is set to arrive on PS5 next month on June 10. And if you needed even more of a reason to be excited about this upcoming expansion, Square Enix has confirmed that the conclusion of Intergrade will lead directly into the events of Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2.