Final Fantasy 7 Remake Shows Off Best Look Yet at Tifa’s Limit Break

Now that Tokyo Game Show 2019 has come and gone, things have gone a little quiet, relatively speaking, for Final Fantasy VII Remake, the upcoming remake by publisher and developer Square Enix of the iconic PlayStation title. But every so often, a new morsel is shared, and every single one is cherished by fans who want to see exactly what sort of changes might come to the game. The latest tidbit? The best look yet at Tifa’s Somersault Limit Break.

At this point, we’ve seen a couple Limit Breaks from the characters we know are going to be in the first installment of Final Fantasy VII Remake, but by no means have we seen all the possible Limit Breaks. Given that the full original game is currently expected to be released as remade chunks, with added content, it’s unclear whether all of the Limit Breaks previously available to every character will eventually make it into this first remake.

One thing we do know, however? The integration of these special moves into the world of Final Fantasy VII Remake looks to be shocking smooth, as evidenced by the clip of Tifa’s Somersault as shared by the game’s official Twitter account.

You can activate each character’s specific special Limit Break abilities by using up your Limit Gauge after it builds from damage taken from enemies. This clip shows Tifa giving a powerful kick to her enemy, with her Limit Break known as Somersault. #FF7R pic.twitter.com/4EG5v1r7kK — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) November 1, 2019

Final Fantasy VII Remake is scheduled to launch on March 3, 2020 for PlayStation 4. It’s currently unclear exactly how many games the Final Fantasy VII Remake will be comprised of, as it’s known that it will be releasing in distinct chunks. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.