Twitter Adds Final Fantasy 7 Remake Emoji

Final Fantasy VII Remake may not have released today, but a whole bunch of odds and ends surrounding it sure have. The demo is now out for PlayStation 4, a bunch of interviews from a preview event are confirming things like the fact that Red XIII isn’t actually playable, and to top it all off? The upcoming video game now officially has its own Twitter emoji.

The hashtags #FF7R and #FF7 both now populate a very special emoji behind them: Cloud Strife. Well, a little headshot of Cloud Strife, anyway. It’s an emoji, so there’s really not a lot of room to play around with, so we appreciate what’s managed to make the jump. After all, his little haircut is iconic enough to stand out, right? You probably can’t actually see it in action below, but if you click through to Twitter all will be revealed:

Videos by ComicBook.com

What do you think of what we’ve seen of Final Fantasy VII Remake so far? Are you excited to check out the demo? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s how Square Enix describes Final Fantasy VII Remake on its official website:

“The world has fallen under the control of the Shinra Electric Power Company, a shadowy corporation controlling the planet’s very life force as mako energy.

“In the sprawling city of Midgar, an anti-Shinra organization calling themselves Avalanche have stepped up their resistance. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the group, unaware of the epic consequences that await him.

“The story of this first, standalone game in the FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE project covers up to the party’s escape from Midgar, and goes deeper into the events occurring in Midgar than the original FINAL FANTASY VII.”

Final Fantasy VII Remake is now scheduled to launch on April 10th for PlayStation 4. Its timed exclusivity is expected to end the following year. It’s currently unclear exactly how many games the Final Fantasy VII Remake will be comprised of, as it’s known that it will be releasing in distinct chunks. It would also appear that there will be a demo released for the upcoming video game of some sort in the near future, though nothing has been officially announced as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.