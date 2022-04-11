Final Fantasy 9 Fans Think a Remake Announcement Is Coming

Last year, a NVIDIA GeForce Now leak revealed a number of potential video games on the way for various platforms, including a remake of Final Fantasy IX. At the time, the company tried to downplay the list, stating that some of the games listed were real, while others were “speculative.” However, over the last few months, Square Enix has officially announced multiple games on the list, including Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition. Today, the publisher confirmed another listed game, Kingdom Hearts 4. While these announcements are exciting enough on their own, they’ve led to a lot of speculation from fans about what game could be announced next!

Final Fantasy IX is one of the most beloved games in the franchise. Originally released on PlayStation back in 2000, the game debuted to widespread critical acclaim. It’s unclear whether a remake would follow a similar approach to Final Fantasy VII Remake, but fans are very excited about the possibility, regardless. It remains to be seen whether Square Enix actually has plans to remake the game, but the likelihood seems to increase every time the publisher makes a new announcement!

