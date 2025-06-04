Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles Revealed with New Trailer, Release Date

Play video

The Final Fantasy franchise has delivered a number of iconic experiences over the years, and few are held in higher regard than Final Fantasy Tactics, and now longtime fans have a brand new way to experience the strategy RPG classic. During Sony’s most recent State of Play, it was revealed that the 1997 classic is getting a new enhanced version of the game titled Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles. That said, if you would rather play the original version, fear not, as that version (based on the War of the Lions translation) is also included. You can check out the debut trailer for Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles in the video above.

As you can see in the trailer, the enhanced version of Final Fantasy Tactics is sporting a visible and welcome visual upgrade, smoothing out the characters immensely and giving the locations and environments a nice bit of updating as well. You can really tell in the animations as characters use their abilities, and while the original version is pretty timeless, I’m never going to be mad at a graphical upgrade.

While seeing the characters in motion is the best way to check out the updates, you can also see the updated UI in the screenshots below. The overall aesthetic is the same one you fell in love with during the original’s release, and so far, the little updates and overall fluidity of the animations make an already great game potentially that much better.

That’s not all the enhanced version comes with, as you’ll also get an optimized and updated UI and a number of quality of life improvements, including a more accessible Squire difficulty setting that is perfect for first-time players. That said, one of the biggest upgrades is fully voiced dialogue, which should only make the already epic story resonate that much more.

If you would prefer to play the original version, that will be available alongside the new version, though you’ll also get a few critical additions like auto save. The even better news is that fans don’t have to wait all that long to play the new version, as Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles will release on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on September 30th. You can find the official description and detailed features below.

Challenging, Tactical Turn-Based Battles — Experience the addictive tactical turn-based combat and deep character progression system that made the game an instant Tactical RPG classic. Players will test their battle acumen against a host of powerful enemies, and use the various terrains, characters and customizations, as well as their strategic thinking, to achieve victory.

Customizable Job System with Dynamic Character Progression — Players can master a robust roster of over 20 jobs—including black mage, dragoon, geomancer (who can use the environment against foes), summoner (who can call forth the iconic FINAL FANTASY moogle and other espers), time mage (who uses time magick), thief, and more—and over 300 character abilities to strategically build endless party combinations.

Enhanced Gameplay Features and a Faithful Classic Version — The enhanced version features a revised script and fully voiced dialogue, offering a new level of enjoyment to this classic story. Additionally, a brand-new UI, improved graphics, as well as additional character conversations and dialogue create a new level of immersion. Additionally, many new features have been added to make the game even more approachable including the ability to confirm unit turn order with the press of a button, scout the battlefield from afar with the tactical view feature, speed up battles with fast forward, auto save during battles, adjust game difficulty to match your play style, and more. The classic version faithfully recreates the 1997 release of FINAL FANTASY TACTICS alongside the acclaimed War of the Lions translation—perfect for fans who wish to relive the original experience.

Are you excited for Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles?