Final Fantasy Tactics Remaster Reportedly "Real and Happening"

In 2021, a huge list of unannounced games was accidentally leaked by NVIDIA's GeForce Now. At the time it happened, NVIDIA claimed that, while several of the games on the list were real, some were "speculative." Over the last three years, we've seen a lot of the games from that list confirmed, announced, and even released, but that has not been the case for all of them. One notable exception is a remaster of Final Fantasy Tactics, which first released on the original PlayStation back in 1997. Square Enix still hasn't confirmed the game's existence, but one of the video game industry's most reliable journalists claims that the remaster is happening.

In a post on the Gaming Leaks and Rumors subreddit, Bloomberg's Jason Schreier weighed in on a discussion about the long-rumored remaster. Schreier is a fairly frequent poster on that subreddit, and popped in on a thread to note that "the Final Fantasy Tactics remaster is real and happening." No additional information was provided, but that should be a relief for fans that were starting to worry.

When it comes to sources, Schreier is about the next best thing to hearing this directly from Square Enix. That said, readers should still take this with a grain of salt, because plans are constantly changing in the video game industry, and games are often cancelled or dropped before they even get announced. A lot can still happen, but this is definitely a good sign.

Final Fantasy IX Remake

The 2021 NVIDIA leak also claimed that a remake of Final Fantasy IX is in development. Like the remake of Final Fantasy Tactics, that project has never been officially confirmed, but its existence has been backed up in a number of different ways. Earlier this week, a leak from EpicDB revealed codenames for unannounced games from different publishers, including Square Enix. One of those codenames pointed to a remake of Final Fantasy IX. While the validity of that leak has yet to be proven, Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb stated last year that the project is real.

With both of these games seemingly years into development, one has to assume we'll get an announcement sometime in the near future. Hopefully Square Enix won't keep fans waiting too much longer!

