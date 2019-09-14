Final Fantasy Trading Card Game Reveals Wraith Vs Knight 2-Player Starter Set

While Final Fantasy has been making waves lately thanks to the Final Fantasy VII Remake, Square Enix has plenty of other big things happening in the Final Fantasy franchise. One of those happens to be the popular Trading Card Game, which is expanding yet again with a brand new 2-Player Starter Set. The set is titled Wraith Vs Knight, and the deck includes two sets of rules and two 50 card decks so you and a friend can just open up the Starter Set and get right to playing. Wraith Vs Knight will also feature several new card additions to the game, but you’ll also get one more sweet bonus when you pick up the 2-Player Starter Set.

Those who pick up the new Starter Set will get a Full Art Card spotlighting one of the five included Legend cards, and this is the first time Full Art card versions of those five Legend cards have been released. So, whether you’re a newcomer to the game or a longtime player, there’s something in this set that will strike your interest, and the set is available right now.

This also arrives in time for players to use the new cards in the remaining Crystal Cup tournaments, which will be followed by the FFTCG 2019 North American Championship. Players from across North America will face off against each other using two decks and a chance to compete in the FFTCG 2019 World Championship in Los Angeles, CA.

You can check out the Wraith vs Knight deck in the images above and below, and you can find the remaining tournament locations and dates below.

September 14-15 – Crystal Cup Earth – Desert Sky Games – Chandler, AZ

October 18 – Crystal Cup Dark – Card Game Coliseum – Orange, CA

October 19-20 – FFTCG 2019 North American Championship – Hilton LAX – Los Angeles, CA

November 23-24 – FFTCG 2019 World Championship – Hilton LAX – Los Angeles, CA

The Wraith vs Knight 2-Player Starter Set retails for $24.99, and you can find the official description for it below.

“From the FINAL FANTASY franchise comes the second 2-player starter deck! This deck includes powerful new cards exclusive to this starter that can be enjoyed by beginners as well as seasoned players. Each Starter Set includes one (1) Full Art version of each of the five different Legend cards in these decks. This is the first time Full Art versions of these five cards have ever been available!



Begin your FINAL FANTASY TRADING CARD GAME adventure with one of our STARTER SETS! Starter sets include:

Two 50 card decks

One set of rules



With one of our Two Player Starter Sets, you’ll have everything you need for two players to jump right into the FINAL FANTASY TRADING CARD GAME.

AVERAGE PLAY TIME: 20 min

RECOMMENDED AGE: 13+”

You can pre-order the game here and for more on the game, you can head to the official website. If you’re playing the game let us know what you love about it in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things tabletop!