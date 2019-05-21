Final Fantasy VII Remake Leak Possibly Reveals Character Redesigns, Story Changes, and More

Square Enix surprised fans recently with a brand new trailer showing off the highly anticipated Final Fantasy VII Remake, and while the release date still remains unknown, we at least have a bit of new footage to look at. A recent report hinted at the upcoming title dropping at some point over the next 10 months, which would surely be okay with everyone that is excited for the game. That said, a recent leak may have revealed a host of differences from the original Final Fantasy VII, including story changes, character redesigns, and more.

The leak in question came from someone claiming to be an employee at the El Segundo, California location for Square Enix. They took to Reddit to share the information, and while the original post has since been deleted, the Internet never forgets. Essentially, another Redditor was able to secure the leaked information and relayed it on another post. One thing that the leak does make mention of is the fact that the Final Fantasy VII Remake will be episodic and consist of two episodes. There will also be some changes to character designs, which can be seen below:

Sephiroth is very limited in what is shown of him until the Kalm flashback. Before this you only hear his voice or see glimpses of him during Clouds breakdowns.

Monster redesigns for a lot of the enemies but most will remain recognizable. Some do not make an appearance. For example, there were no ghost enemies in the train yard.

The design for Tifa is also true to the original outfit, her face appears to be mostly similar to her Advent Children design but slightly more western. Materia also shows up on her gloves.

Cait Sith seems to be pronounced “Ket” Sith but has undergone no major design overhaul. His fighting style is more close up, and does have his BARS for a LIMIT BREAK.

Cid does not appear to be smoking but you see evidence that he does. He is clearly upset with Shera but toned down the aggressiveness as they felt it was unnecessary.

Yuffie and Vincent are no longer optional. You can miss them up until a certain point where they then become mandatory to get. You automatically get Yuffie if you have not gotten her before Rocket Town for example.

Cloud will have a dress and wig in one particular scene. But its fade to black getting in/out of it.

It is worth noting that this is simply rumor at this time and should be taken with a sizable amount of salt. Until Square Enix decides to reveal more information about the upcoming remake, or even confirm these details, we’ll be left wondering what’s to come. Speaking of which, Final Fantasy VII Remake is currently in development for PlayStation 4, with no release date known at this time.

Thanks, Prima Games.