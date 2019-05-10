Final Fantasy VII Remake Is Still Episodic, Confirms Square Enix

Yesterday, during the second ever State of Play, Sony Interactive Entertainment and Square Enix closed out the stream with a brand-new teaser trailer for Final Fantasy VII Remake, which featured some familiar faces and scenes as well as a decent look at the remake’s gameplay. Unfortunately, the pair didn’t divulge a release date, but the latter did note that it will be back with the game next month, presumably at E3. That all said, what Square Enix did confirm though is that the remake is still an episodic release.

“For Final Fantasy VII Remake, which is being reborn on PlayStation 4, there is a lot of content to review for a full remake, and production is underway as multiple parts,” said Square Enix.

As you may know, according to Square Enix, the reason Final Fantasy VII Remake is episodic is because the team didn’t want to cut any content. In fact, it’s added some content here and there, as well as tweaked designs to ensure the game has a balance of style and modernity. In order to achieve this while releasing the game in a reasonable amount of time, Square Enix opted to go with an episodic release format. If it didn’t, we may not see the game until 2030.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is in development for the PS4 and the PS4 only. However, the longer it takes to release, the better chance there is of a PS5 port. As for other platforms, Square Enix hasn’t mentioned any. In fact, it continues to say the game is in development just for the PlayStation 4.

For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated remake, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here.

