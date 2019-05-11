Here Are Final Fantasy VII Remake Scenes Compared To The Original

Yesterday, during the second State of Play, Square Enix showed up at the end of the stream and revealed a brand-new Final Fantasy VII Remake trailer, which naturally sent the Internet into a moment of frenzy. Not long after that, Square Enix confirmed it will have more of the game to show next month, and that it’s still releasing in multiple parts. All of that said, since the hype for the new trailer has died down, fans have gone through it and picked out various scenes and moments, and then found said scenes in the original, 1997 game. In other words, they put together a collection of images that demonstrate how far video game graphics have come the last 22 years.

As you can see, to a certain extent, it’s hardly recognizable. However, for big fans of the all-time classic, it’s recognizable just enough to feel incredibly nostalgic. And that’s the power of a remake.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That said, it’s come at a cost. In order to not cut content, Square Enix had to decide to release the game in multiple parts. This is obviously a somewhat controversial decision, but it was the only way this thing would ever see the light. And it’s starting to make sense. This isn’t a remaster or a touch up, this is a remake from the ground up. It’s essentially making a completely new game. However, as you can see, it’s still faithful to the original, though it is adding some new content and tweaking designs here and there to be more modern.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is in development for PlayStation 4, and at the moment, only the PS4. For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated remake, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things Final Fantasy.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s premiere episode, we talk about how playing too much Pokemon changes our brains as kids, the new Pokemon Unbroken Bonds Trading Card Game set, Detective Pikachu coming to Pokemon GO!, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!