Final Fantasy XV’s Multiplayer Beta Has Been Extended

For those of you dreading the end of Square Enix's current beta for the multiplayer mode in Final Fantasy XV, good news – you can breathe easy for a few more days.

The company has noted that it will be putting together a patch that will improve some features in the game over the next few days, and will also expand the time that players will be able to take part in it. The official account tweeted that the patch will help "improve matchmaking," and the beta will now run a couple more days, from August 11th through the 13th.

The tweet notes specifically, "Next week we'll release an update to improve matchmaking in the #FFXVComrades Closed Online Test & do another test between 11-13th August". It didn't say specifically at what time the beta would end, though.

Those of you that haven't had a chance to check out the beta test can still get in on the action. However, once again, you need to meet certain requirements in order to take part. The first is the obvious one – you need a copy of the game. The second is that you have the Season Pass, for whatever the platform is on. Finally, you need to have a PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold subscription. If you meet all three of those requirements, you should be able to download the beta and join in the fun.

Square Enix hasn't provided details on when we can expect the feature to be fully added to the game, but considering the theme – and the fact that Final Fantasy XV is still a hot commodity at the moment – it's probably going to arrive sometime later this year, once everything's been fully tested. All we can do now is patiently wait to see what comes of the beta, what kind of tweaks are made, and then its essential introduction to the service…even if it may not be the feature that fans have been clamoring for. Hey, you can't go wrong with a free update, right? (And we're assuming it's free, but that could easily change.)

Final Fantasy XV is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.