Fire Emblem Engage DLC Wave 3 Live, Patch Notes Released

A new update is now live in Fire Emblem Engage, bringing the Nintendo Switch game up to version 1.3.0. This is a notable one, as those who purchased the Expansion Pass will now be able to access Wave 3. Wave 3 has a lot for players to enjoy, including some familiar faces from past games in the series, such as Chrom and Robin "Emblem of Bonds" and Veronica "Emblem of Heroes." Full patch notes from Nintendo's official website can be found below:

Ver 1.3.0 (Released March 7, 2023)

General Updates

Compatible with Wave 3 of the Expansion Pass.

From Chapter 7 forward, you'll be able to exchange items at the ancient well on the Somniel. You'll need to talk to the proprietor of the armory.

You can now use Inherit Skills in the Arena.

Issues have been fixed to make for a more pleasant gaming experience.

In total, the Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass will feature four waves of content. As of this writing, no release date is known for the final wave, other than the fact that it will release before the end of 2023. With three down, it's possible it could drop soon, but Wave 4 seems to be pretty substantial. Players can look forward to a new story scenario, new locations, new maps, new characters, and new class types. For those that haven't purchased the Expansion Pass just yet, it can be purchased from the Nintendo Switch eShop for $29.99.

Fire Emblem Engage released in January, and was met with mostly positive reviews. While not as well-received as Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Engage still received a 3.5 out of 5 rating from ComicBook.com's official review. The Fire Emblem franchise has steadily grown into one of Nintendo's most popular, despite the fact that the series remained exclusive to Japan for its first 15 years of existence. That changed in 2005, and clearly the move was a smart one on Nintendo's part!

Did you purchase Fire Emblem Engage's Expansion Pass? Are you looking forward to the release of Wave 4? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!