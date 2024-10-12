Fire Emblem Actress Tara Platt Reveals Why She Loves Edelgard and Can Relate to Her (Exclusive)

Actor Tara Platt has been with the Fire Emblem series for more than a decade now, and has provided the voices for characters like Flavia and Miriel. However, the role she might be best known for in the series is Edelgard. Platt has provided the character’s voice across multiple games, first in Fire Emblem: Three Houses and then reprising it in later games like Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, and Fire Emblem Engage. In an interview with ComicBook, Platt talked about how she relates to Edelgard, and what it is that appeals to her about the role.

“I love Edelgard and the other characters I’ve played in Fire Emblem. And I will continue working on it as long as I am able. Because I think they’re great and I really feel like I’ve been very fortunate and blessed to bring a character like Edelgard… who’s so conflicted! It goes back to characters that are doing their best, they’re trying really hard,” said Platt. “And I feel like that’s easy for me to step into, because I as a human am trying really hard and I don’t always do a good job, but I am trying. And so I’m honored to get to play characters like that and I will do it as long as people let me.”

Platt was quick to note that there are no teasers about any potential future work on the Fire Emblem series, given the current SAG-AFTRA video game strike. So, while it’s possible that we could hear her in the role of Edelgard in future games, there’s nothing to say about that at the moment.

On that note, the future of the Fire Emblem series is currently unknown. Fire Emblem Engage was released last year, and Nintendo has been quiet about the next entry of the series. Given the worldwide popularity of the franchise, it’s likely we’ll see a new game within the next year or two. However, we might be waiting until the release of the Nintendo Switch 2. At this time, Nintendo’s new system does not have a release window, but we know the system will be revealed sometime before March 2025.

