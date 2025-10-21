The Perfect Game to Play After Hades 2 Is Finally Releasing on Nintendo Switch

It’s hard to get better than playing Hades 2 on the go via Nintendo Switch. Developer Supergiant Games’ first sequel is an incredible game, no matter where you’re playing, but it’s particularly well-suited for mobile play. Sessions usually last around 30 minutes to an hour, and the short levels provide an excellent stopping point if your bus ride ends. Another great Switch game is Vampire Survivors, which features all the same boons but brings bullet heaven gameplay instead of pure action. An upcoming Switch game looks to mix those two to give Switch fans a brand-new game to dive into for dozens of hours.

Achilles: Survivor launched earlier this year on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The “fast-paced bullet heaven” had a great fan response on Steam, quickly becoming one of the top auto-battlers on the market. Now, developer Dark Point Games is bringing Achilles: Survivor to Nintendo Switch on October 30th, letting even more players join in on the fun happening in ancient Greece. Players loving the vibe and setting of Hades 2 will now have a new game set in that era to jump into.

If you’ve played Vampire Survivors or any of its many knock-offs, you’ll broadly know what to expect from Achilles: Survivor. You’ll hop into the shoes of Achilles or one of the 14 other legendary characters and go up against massive hordes of enemies across four levels that take you all over Greece. While you have full control over movement, Achilles: Survivor auto-attacks, giving you less control over how you take down foes until you start unlocking some of the many weapons and powers.

Achilles: Survivor has a few big differences from the classic Vampire Survivors gameplay. The biggest is the addition of buildings. These structures serve several different functions, with some working as turrets to help you fend off monsters, and others being used as support, giving you extra abilities and stat boosts. It makes careful planning of where you’re building important because you won’t just run willy-nilly around the map like you might in Vampire Survivors.

You’ll also notice larger boss characters called Overlords. When they show up, expect raid boss-like mechanics from your favorite MMO. That means tons of AOE attacks and plenty of pattern learning to understand exactly how to take them down. It’s something several Vampire Survivor clones have added over the last year, but Achilles: Survivor might have the best implementation we’ve seen so far.

That’s partially because these fights feel similar to the boss battles you take on in Hades 2. Since you don’t have as fine control over where your character attacks, they aren’t as mechanically complex, but Achilles does a great job of bridging the gap between bullet heaven and action roguelike with these fights, giving players an exceptional evolution on the formula.

Achilles: Survivor launches on Nintendo Switch on October 30th and is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. If you’re looking for another game based on Greek mythology to take with you on the go, there aren’t many better options.

