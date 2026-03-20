First Look at Fortnite’s Game of Thrones Crossover (And Two Major Characters Look Great in Game Form)

Update: Early looks at Daenerys in Fortnite are now also available. You can check out her Fortnite skin here. Original article appears below.

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Fortnite‘s love of crossover content isn’t slowing down any time soon. With new skins headed to the game on a regular basis, pretty much any major pop culture IP is up for grabs. And that includes shows that aired their final episodes 7 years ago. Recently, the official Fortnite account shared a teaser message that’s hard to mistake. “Winter is Coming,” reads the message, giving official confirmation that Game of Thrones is headed to the game. This will be the first-ever Game of Thrones collab, believe it or not. Ahead of the collab’s official arrival, we’ve got a first look at Jon Snow and the Night King in Fortnite.

According to ShiinaBR, the Game of Thrones collab content is expected to go live around 8 PM ET on March 20th. That means these characters will be available for purchase in just a few hours. The Fortnite shop should have skins for 3 popular GoT characters: Jon Snow, the Night King, and Daenerys. But so far, we’ve only got a preview of 2 of the 3, leaving the Khaleesi’s in-game appearance a surprise. Here’s what we know about Game of Thrones x Fortnite.

Jon Snow, Night King, and Daenerys Skins Are Headed to Fortnite

Ahead of the Fortnite shop update that will officially add the Game of Thrones skins, many leakers and dataminers are sharing first looks at the in-game items. This includes the skins for Jon Snow and the Night King, who look a bit like very authentic action figures of themselves in game form. You can get a first look at the Fortnite skins for these characters via a post shared by @DiscussingFilm on X:

First look at Jon Snow and The Night King in Fortnite. pic.twitter.com/WctyZi3OpK — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 19, 2026

While the static images do look a bit on the plastic side, they are definitely instantly recognizable. No doubt these Game of Thrones characters will fit right into the chaotic and collab-filled Fortnite landscape when they arrive. These skins, along with a still-unleaked Daenerys skin, should be available for purchase later today, March 20th. They arrive as part of Chapter 7, Season 2, which began on March 19th and is titled Fortnite Showdown.

Along with the skins, Fortnite players will be able to acquire some additional Game of Thrones-themed items in the game. This includes a House Stark shield, Jon Snow’s Longclaw sword, the Night King’s Falx weapon, and sprays themed after both Jon Snow and the Night King. John Snow also has a “Claim the Throne” emote that shows him settling in on the Iron Throne. @ShiinaBR shared a preview of that emote on social media, and you can see it in action below:

GAME OF THRONES "CLAIM THE THRONE" EMOTE



PLAYS THE ENTIRE MAIN THEME pic.twitter.com/RnHuGseBNe — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) March 19, 2026

Not only does the emote show Jon taking the throne, it also plays the iconic Game of Thrones theme song. Talk about a trip down memory lane.

If you’re wondering why we’ve yet to see Dany, ShiinaBR claims that access hasn’t yet been unlocked for early previews. So, she will reportedly still be a part of the lineup that drops later today. But as for what her skin and potential emotes will look like? We’ll have to wait and see.

Are you excited to grab some Game of Thrones cosmetics in Fortnite? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!