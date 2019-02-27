First Look at ‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ Coming Soon

Respawn Entertainment has been sitting pretty with the release of the popular free-to-play battle royale title Apex Legends, but gamers still await more details about the upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. That said, it looks like Respawn and Electronic Arts will be debuting the first footage of the game at this year’s Star Wars Celebration in Chicago.

During a recent episode of the Star Wars Show, it was revealed that first-look exclusive footage of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be unveiled at the event in April.

This week on The #StarWarsShow: #TheMandalorian wraps principal photography and we sit down with the voice of Anakin Skywalker, @MattLanter, to talk #TheCloneWars and #StarWarsBattlefrontII! Plus, more #StarWarsCelebration announcements and a look at Hasbro’s Jabba Sail Barge. pic.twitter.com/Xh0aQT2jTw — Star Wars (@starwars) February 27, 2019

In addition to the footage that will be revealed, a discussion will be held that will feature details that have been kept behind closed doors. Who knows, we might even get a concrete release date for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

EA COO Blake Jorgensen recently stated during an earnings call that we’ll “start to see in the next few months glimpses of the Star Wars game and I think you’ll be blown away by what you see.” He added to this, saying he had “played twenty-plus minutes of it [the prior] week and it is exceptional in terms of its level of polish, depth, and living inside the Star Wars world as a Jedi. I think people will be blown away by it.”

Perhaps the footage is what he was referring to. Of course, we won’t know until Respawn or EA start providing fans with more details. Either way, April can’t get here soon enough.

The Star Wars Celebration is set to take place in Chicago from April 11th until the 15th. You can find more details on the event’s website.

