This Five Nights at Freddy’s Game is Finally on PS4

One Five Nights At Freddy’s game hadn’t made it’s way to PlayStation, but now fans can get their shot. Pizzeria Simulator is going to be kind of crucial to understanding the story of this franchise. The title had never been on PlayStation, but now fans can catch up before Five Nights At Freddy’s Security Breach hits the shelves later this year. Scott Cawthon and his team have been hyping that next entry. However, the problem that occurs with all of these franchises rears its head: “What games do I need to play to start up?” Well, for purists, you’re going to want the classic games, so the first four are a must. Then you get into weirder offerings like FNAF Help Wanted, Pizzeria Simulator, and Sister Location. That would help new players be up to speed by the time the fall rolls around. For those prospective PS4 fans, you’re going to want to set aside some time to get this whole thing together. It’s a long and winding road through the FNAF universe.

If Pizzeria Simulator wasn’t enough, State of Play brought a better look at Security Breach and the fans are even more bewildered than when the title got announced. This will be a FNAF game with full movement, so the entire DNA of the series is getting a fun spin.

Sony describes the next title in the series down below:

“Hey, kids! Do you want pizza?! Well, Fazbear Entertainment has spared no expense developing the world’s most extreme family fun center – Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizza Plex! At three stories tall, it’s the flashiest, raddest, rockingist, safest* pizzeria the universe has ever seen. Of course, Freddy and the band are excited to meet you! Utilizing the latest in animatronic technology, you can actually party with the stars themselves. So, on your next birthday, let Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizza Plex make you a SUPERSTAR! “

