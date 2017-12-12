Floor Kids Is The Hip-Hop Surprise That Your Nintendo Switch Needs

The Nintendo Switch‘s library is something that continues to grow more and more every week. With tons of new third party developers pledging their support, the latest hybrid console from the Big N is doing quite well for itself. From horror, to indie, to First Person Shooters – the library continues to impress. Because of this, the recently released hip-hop game Floor Kids is a pleasant way to combine your love for music and gaming in one go.

As per Nintendo:

Floor Kids is a new breakdance battle game featuring unique freestyle gameplay, rhythm challenges, and multiplayer sessions. Discover stylized hand-drawn graphics by award-winning animator JonJon set to an original soundtrack by world-renowned scratch DJ/producer Kid Koala. Innovative controls allow you the freedom to play the way you like with a dynamic scoring system that rewards your moves based on musicality, originality, and style. Build up your crew of bboys and bgirls, unlocking new characters and locations as you cross the city, busting hundreds of different moves and countless combinations on your journey from the corner to the club. Bring Your Skills. Build Your Crew. Find Your Style.

Choose from 8 diverse characters, each with their own set of authentic and original moves.

Find your style with an innovative control system that responds to different rhythms, holds, and combinations.

Discover over two dozen original music tracks by DJ Kid Koala, each with corresponding rhythm challenges.

Win over the crowds with a scoring system that rewards musicality, originality and style.

Dance at many different locations, either in solo freestyle mode or in local 2-player battles.

The game came out just recently on December 7th, but offers a unique co-op experience with an incredibly fun atmosphere. If you’re looking for a good game to get down on, or something for the music lover in your life, Floor Kids is definitely a title worth scooping up.