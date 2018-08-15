Focus Home Interactive Is Bringing Insurgency: Sandstorm, The Surge 2 to Gamescom

Focus Home Interactive announced today its lineup for Gamescom with titles like Call of Cthulhu and The Surge 2 being brought to the convention for gameplay demos.

The event that’s taking place in Cologne, Germany, kicks off exactly one week from today on August 21. It’ll go on for the next few days until it ends on August 25, but during that time, media attendees and convention attendees will be able to try out many of the publisher’s games that range from the battle royale genre farming simulator games.

Not all of the games will be playable to the general public, but that doesn’t mean that those attending the convention and other staying at home won’t get to hear about the games. A certain portion of the titles will be reserved for members of the media to play who will likely be able to share their impressions shortly afterward, those games seen below along with more details on the demos be they hands-on trials or hands-off presentations.

We’re happy to unveil our exciting Gamescom 2018 line-up! Insurgency: Sandstorm, Call of Cthulhu, Farming Simulator 19, Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2, The Surge 2… Check the full list of titles showcased at the Focus Home booth August 21 to 25: //t.co/QlELR6VYjj pic.twitter.com/K2qBu4i4UV — Focus Home Interactive (@FocusHome) August 14, 2018

Call of Cthulhu (Cyanide Studio): With the release planned for the end of October, journalists will be free to investigate on Darkwater Island for the first time with 90 minutes of hands-on gameplay.

Media guests won’t have all the fun though with two games playable by the general admission attendees. Farming Simulator 19 and Insurgency: Sandstorm are both playable with farming and hardcore shooters rounding out Focus Home Interactive‘s lineup.

Farming Simulator 19 (Giants Software) Hall 8.1, Booth B-021: Players will be free to harvest their way through this latest entry – including access to some of the hotly anticipated John Deere vehicles! Play for the first time at the “Farming” booth!

Gamescom takes place next week from August 21-25.