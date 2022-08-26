Forspoken: 10-Minute Gameplay Trailer Released

Square Enix and Luminous Productions have released a new 10-minute gameplay trailer for the upcoming action-RPG Forspoken. This marks the latest look at the title following several delays and a brief moment earlier this month in the social media spotlight where folks were dunking on the game's dialogue. As of right now, Forspoken is set to release for the PlayStation 5 and PC on January 24, 2023.

The new Forspoken trailer, which you can check out below, sees protagonist Frey on a quest from Johedy, Athian archivist, out into the corrupted areas of Praenost and Avoalet. While that might be a handful of proper nouns, the short version is that Frey is doing something dangerous. It shows off her magic abilities and parkour as well as the different enemies and areas that can be found in Forspoken.

Venture into the depths of Athia's corruption in #Forspoken's new ten-minute gameplay trailer. Available on PS5 and PC on January 24, 2023.



Watch the full trailer here: https://t.co/mthpCCV8tI pic.twitter.com/SCoULVYHZO — Forspoken (@Forspoken) August 24, 2022

"Forspoken puts players in the shoes of Frey Holland, an ordinary young woman who must harness her magical abilities to survive in a fantastical and dangerous land called Athia," the official description of Forspoken from Square Enix reads. "Frey takes center stage in Forspoken, exploring an unknown world and facing treacherous trials to unravel the mystery behind Athia."

As noted above, Forspoken is set to release for the PlayStation 5 and PC on January 24, 2023. Prior to that, it had been set to launch in October 2022 and May 2022 before that. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Square Enix video game right here.

