‘Fortnite’ Players Find an Anchor Under Dusty Divot

One of Fortnite’s areas of the map that changes frequently appears to be hiding an anchor under its surface, according to new images of Dusty Divot. The location has played host to excavation equipment recently since it’s been turned into one of several dig sites, though rocks covered the area that was poised to be dug up to prevent players from seeing what’s underneath. These new images look past those rocks though and reveal that there’s an anchor at the bottom along with many chests.

Images shared by the FNBRHQ Twitter account that’s known for drawing attention to updated features and leaks shared the images below that showed before and after versions of the location, the third image being the one where the rocks are removed. The anchor that appears to be hidden beneath the surface builds on the theme of the current season that focuses heavily on pirates, though how it plays into the larger story of Fortnite’s Season 8 is still unknown.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The excavation site found in Dusty Divot has begun its digging! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/uDRA6GYUZa — Fortnite News & Leaks (@FNBRHQ) April 2, 2019

An Anchor has appeared after the completion of the digging at Dusty Divot #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/QZ6ElmT8ap — Fortnite News & Leaks (@FNBRHQ) April 2, 2019

A similar image of the location was shared within the game’s most active subreddit, though no chests were shown in that one. The player who posted the image below said that a glitch in the game’s replay mode resulted in the sneak peek at the anchor. Datamined files from the game which were revealed days ago hinted that there might be something interesting located at the Dusty Divot dig site, and it appears that they’re correct.

Fortnite players may not know until much later what the anchor and the rest of the dig sites mean for Season 8, but until they do, they can expect more changes to unfold following updates like the one that was released just recently.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!