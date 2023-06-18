Fortnite is Teaming Up With Nike for "The Ultimate Sneakerhunt" This Week

Over the past few years, Fortnite has made a killing by partnering up with major brands and celebrities to bring cosmetics into the battle royale. They've teamed up with everything from Dragon Ball Z to Radiohead in its quest to be the real-life version of Ready Player One. Most recently, the developers at Epic Games added an Optimus Prime skin to coincide with the release of Transformers; Rise of the Beasts, but the team is not stopping there. We've also gotten word that starting June 20, Epic will be teaming up with shoe manufacturer Nike to bring "The ultimate Sneakerhunt" to Fortnite.

Outside of the release date, we don't know too much. The event was initially leaked by Hypex on Twitter, who has a solid track record with these things, but Nike later confirmed it on its official Twitter. After that was posted, Hypex went to Twitter to say that the "Airphoria" collaboration is going to feature skins and cosmetics designed by Nike, as well as rewards for .Swoosh members. Finally, Hypex says that it will also feature an "immersive, and first-of-its-kind Air Max-themed experience."

On 6.20 the ultimate Sneakerhunt begins. 🏙️🌬️ pic.twitter.com/QgMyA1uXRT — Nike (@Nike) June 16, 2023

Of course, this isn't the first time Fortnite has crossed over with Nike, but it does seem like it'll be the biggest one yet. That Air Max-themed event seems particularly interesting considering it's being billed as the "first-of-its-kind." This is pure speculation on our part, but it would certainly be neat if the battle royale had real-life implications for sneakerheads, potentially giving them a way to earn the right to buy a pair of shoes that they can own in the real world. That said, we don't have any inside knowledge on that being the case, but it certainly would be a logical, fun step for Epic and Nike to take.

Either way, the launch of this new collab is happening on June 20, which Fortnite fans will recognize as the same day that the first proper update will hit the battle royale since the launch of Chapter 4 Season 3. With it being the first one after the start of a season, players should expect several major changes. For example, we already know that Shockwave Grenades are being added and they'll likely follow that up with even more changes.