‘Fortnite’ Director Teases ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Collab

Today, Fortnite creative director Donald Mustard — who’s known for his teasing — took to Twitter and posted a picture of Iron Man’s Robert Downey Jr. wearing a Fortnite t-shirt. Now, I know what you’re thinking: who cares? Well, hear me out. Accompanying the photo, is the caption “Looking good, Robert Downey Jr. See you soon!” What does this mean? It’s tough to say, but Fortnite fans are going crazy screaming collaboration to the sky.

As you may know, earlier this week, a new leak surfaced, courtesy of the game’s files, that suggests Thanos is coming back to the game soon, presumably around the release of Avengers: Endgame. More specifically, there’s some new files in the game that directly mention Thanos, and the destruction he brings.

Last year, for the release of Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel and Epic Games came together for a collaboration that saw Thanos added to Fortnite’s Battle Royale mode. Now, between the files leak and this new tease from Mustard, it seems like Thanos is coming back, and it’s possible he won’t be alone this time.

Of course, this tease wouldn’t mean much if it wasn’t specifically coming from Mustard, who has a track-record for teasing content and game events ahead of time in ambiguous ways like this.

Anyway, as mentioned above, fans are going crazy over the prospect of another cross-over:

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more news, media, and information on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here.

