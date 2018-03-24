Fortnite Battle Royal Gets A New Outfit and Glider

Fortnite Battle Royale continues to bring its players exactly what they want: new content, engaging limited time modes, fun gameplay, and new ways to customize those heroes. Whether you’re more into gliders than the pants you’re wearing, or just looking for a new emote to express yourself with, Epic Games is delivering it all.

A new skin and glider are now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS players. For the skin, players have the new Highland Warrior look to watch out for. It almost looks like something out of Fallout with a little moutaineer thrown in there. Plus, there’s chain mail … who is going to say no to chain mail? You can catch the new outfit in action in the video below alongside the Storm Sigil Glider.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Charge into the eye of the ⛈️ with the new Highland Warrior Outfit and Storm Sigil Glider. Available now! pic.twitter.com/xRupOQeM6N — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 23, 2018

The new outfit looks slick but we’re suckers for a good glider and the Storm Sigil looks pretty nifty if you ask us. It pairs nicely with the Highland Warrior aesthetic! The Highland Warrior skin is available for 1500 V-Bucks, while the glider is available for 500 V-Bucks.

In other Fortnite news, did you know it wasn’t originally supposed to be free-to-play and only took two months to develop? You can check out our full coverage here to learn more about how it only took two months … just two months to create something that has now taken over all major platforms, introduced crossplay, and is even dominating on mobile as well. But PvE is a tricky mistress and to make sure the experience was authentic to what players wanted, Epic did call in some outside help from experts that are familiar with the intricate nature of shooters, “And it was the Unreal Tournament team that popped over to pick up the charge for us to basically put originally what we thought would be a PvP version inside our PvE game.”

Obviously the hard work has paid off! Fortnite Battle Royale continues to break streaming records, concurrent player records, and more! We can’t wait to see what else the team at Epic has in store!