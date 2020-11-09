Fortnite Teases New Black Widow Skin

✖

As it has done for all of the most recent Marvel-themed skins in the video game, Fortnite has teased that a new Black Widow skin will be available as part of its ongoing Marvel Knockout Super Series events. Previously, this same series of events included Daredevil and Ghost Rider, both of which were new, so despite the fact that there is, in fact, already a Black Widow skin for the popular video game, it now looks like there will be another.

The silhouette of the new skin, which is all we really have to go on at this point, is notably different from the previously released Black Widow skin. While the legs and torso seem to be nearly identical as far as we can tell, this new model seems to include long hair -- which is a departure from what came before. Given the outline, could this be a Black Widow taken from the upcoming movie of the same name? Or even Yelena, who appears in the film? Whatever the case is, we won't have to wait long if history is any indication. You can check out the tease below:

Fortnite is currently available on most major platforms, but the iOS version, specifically, has hit a snag after Epic Games intentionally set off a chain of events that caused it to be removed from the App Store. The legal fight over that decision is ongoing, but the short version is: nobody's playing Chapter 2 - Season 4 on an iPhone right now. Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 is currently ongoing on the other platforms, however. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

