What to Know About Fortnite’s New Blitz Map: Full Details

Fortnite‘s Blitz Royale mode is a new addition to the popular multiplayer title, and this season sees a new map and features added. Blitz Mode was a hit thanks to its condensed map and fast-paced nature. It also features roguelike aspects, as players spawn in with random Medallions, weapons, and other attributes. With how fast matches go, it is more about combat encounters than scavenging, so players need to know what they are getting into the moment they step foot on the Battlebus. And with changes to the map on August 26th, new Medallions, Boons, and weapons, it can be a lot to take in even for experienced Fortnite players.

Everything You Need to Know About Blitz Royale Ateria Awakened in Fortnite

The main changes in Blitz Royale mode this season aren’t just the Medallions, Boons, and Weapons. The map has undergone various changes, including its points of interest and terrain, that can alter how you play this season. Despite these changes, players can expect the same chaotic matches from the first season of the Blitz mode. Here are all the new additions and changes in Fortnite’s new Blitz map.

Fortnite Blitz Royale New Map POIs

The new map in Fortnite’s Blitz Royale mode includes two of the same points of interest, but also replaces others with new POIs. Anvil Park, Oathbound Citadel, and Blitz Mega City are the new areas players can drop into. These are located where previous POIs were: Pleasant Park, Lazy Laps, and Retail Row, respectively. The new POIs are seemingly based on Chapter 4: Season 1’s Oathbound and Chapter 4: Season 2’s Mega City. They appear similar to the regular battle royale mode POIs, but have been changed slightly for Blitz Mode.

In addition to this, there is now a river that divides most of the center of the map, forcing players to swim across or navigate to one of the three bridges. This had replaced the lake in the previous map. The topography has changed slightly, and this is important for knowing where the high ground is or when you can get boxed in from above. Naturally, loot locations will be randomized, but learning the map can help you claim victory and complete Blitz Mode missions in Fortnite.

Fortnite Blitz Royale New Medallions

Medallions are one of the main draws in Fortnite Blitz Royale. Players randomly start with a Medallion at the beginning of the match and can obtain more throughout the match, such as in Golden Supply Drops. Players can pick them up off eliminated enemies if those enemies have one, of course. This season’s Medallions in Blitz Mode take after former NPCs, such as Megalo Don and Ringmaster Scarr. Medallions provide powerful abilities that change the game, such as having infinite ammo, becoming invisible, or healing automatically. Here are all the Medallions added available in Blitz Mode’s new map.

Offense Movement Healing Wildcard Shock ‘N Awesome Aspect of Combat: Increases damage inflicted by ranged weapons. Aspect of Speed: Buffs sprint speed, jump height. No fall damage after sprint-jump. Aspect of Siphon: Grants health or shields on enemy elimination. Shogun X: Gain infinite stamina. While sprinting, cloak into the void. Carapace Medallion: Grants shield regen over time and 50 health on enemy elimination. Ringmaster Scarr: Provides an infinite Ammo and buffs all damage inflicted. Shrouded Striker: Jump is augmented, and become invisible in sprint-jump. Infernal Darkness: Gain increased reload speed. Shield passively regenerates. Megalo Don: Grants an infinite Nitro effect. Surge Medallion: Grants increased movement speed and a boost when sliding. Night Rose: Your weapon is constantly loading ammo. Unstoppable: Knock back enemies you sprint into. Also increases sprint speed. The Machinist: Regenerate shield over time, caps up to 75 shields. Springleg Medallion: Grants a midair leap.

Fortnite Blitz Royale New Boons

Boons are another game-altering aspect of Fortnite’s Blitz Mode, but to a lesser degree than Medallions. Rather than getting a Boon at the beginning of a match, players earn these when they get an elimination. This encourages enemies to get more power-ups. They can also be found by looting Golden Chests. While Boons’ effects are not as powerful as Medallions, players can still get boosts to movement and healing, as well as ones that help with reloading or locating enemies.

Offense Movement Healing Wildcard Fire Boon: Reload your weapons faster. Combat Acrobat: Parkour partially reloads equipped weapons. Storm Caller Boon: Replenish shields in the storm. Reactive Ping Boon: Players who attack you are marked. Void Boon: Knocking players reveals others nearby. Adrenaline Rush: Gain the Slap effect when you Mantle, Hurdle, or Wall Jump. Agile Healer Boon: Sprint while using healing items, and gain slap after using. Vulture Boon: Eliminated enemies are briefly marked on the map. WInd Boon: Move faster while your pickaxe is equipped. Gold Rush Boon: Opening containers grants the Gold Rush effect. Icy Slide: Gain icy feet/speed boost while sliding. Super Spring Jump: Jump much higher and with lower gravity while Sprinting. Swift Combatant: Gain increased movement speed while aiming down Sights and Reloading. Zero Chance: Temporarily gain Zero Point Dash when you break an enemy’s shield (Overshield excluded).

Fortnite Blitz Royale New Exotic & Mythic Weapons

Some of the most powerful weapons in Blitz Mode are the Exotic and Mythic weapons, and players can pick these up across the map. While players start with a random weapon, they can loot powerful Exotics for shotguns, assault rifles, and pistols. For Mythics, it is a Compact SMG. Players wil be able to earn new weapons as they level up and score eliminations as well, further encouraging eliminating players when you see them.

Fortnite Blitz Royale’s Other New Additions

In addition to the above, Fortnite’s new Blitz Royale season sees the return of Golden Llamas. These only spawn once in the match, and those who find them can score valuable loot like Mythic Weapons and more. Sometimes there will be a Silver Llama, which still rewards players with valuable items not found through conventional chests.

Rifts also appear throughout the map and provide a way to quickly move across the map. Epic Games will change events throughout Blitz Mode to keep high-speed mode new and fresh. With only 32 players and a smaller map, Blitz Mode is a great option for those with little time or who just enjoy fast-paced action in Fortnite.