‘Fortnite’ Bug Makes Players Walk Around After Being Eliminated

Epic Games is asking Fortnite players to help in fixing a bug that makes in-game models walk around even after they’ve been eliminated.

Players have been aware of the bug that keeps people moving after the game says they’ve been eliminated for some time now, and Epic Games is now requesting that players send in their evidence of the bug to help track down the issue. In a post on the most active Fortnite subreddit, Epic Games acknowledged the bug’s existence and explained what it is for those who haven’t encountered it or maybe did see it and didn’t know what was happening.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’ve seen players mentioning that occasionally they’ll eliminate a player but they keep walking for a short period of time,” Epic Games said. “We’re investigating this on our end but could use your help too. I’ve created a Trello Card that has instructions on how you can do this. Videos also help us a lot, so if this issue happens to you and you have a video, then please leave a link to the example in this post so we can look into that as well.”

The Trello Card on the site that keeps track of all the game’s issues contains the same information about the bug and asked players to send their game logs to Epic Games alongside any relevant videos to help correct the problem.

According to players within the thread on Reddit, the bug is quite reproducible and happens frequently regardless of what game mode players are active in. Others allege that the bug only happens during a small percentage of kills that they’ve seen in-game.

For anyone who hasn’t seen the bug in their games, one player’s clip above shows a case where the enemy only walked a short distance after they’d been eliminated. Another clip that a player linked to in the thread for Epic Games to see that showed a game-winning kill being affected by the bug where a player ran for quite a bit longer before their model was officially eliminated.

The bug’s clearly a problematic one seeing how it could make someone think they had an enemy in front of them after someone had already been eliminated. Epic Games provided no timeframe for when the issue would be fixed, but the Trello Card should be updated when progress has been made.